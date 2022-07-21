OPIC Estate residents send SOS to Ogun govt over alleged violation of building plan

…threaten to take legal action

The OPIC Estate Residents Association and Greenfield Estate, Ayo Balogun Zone, have petitioned Ogun State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development over the alleged violation of building regulation in the estate. The petition which was entitled: “Re: Attempts to Defeat and Rubbish Your Ministry’s Vision, Mission and Policy Thrust in OPIC Estate, Isheri North – Urgent Need to Save Our Souls” was jointly signed by the chairman, Ayo Balogun and Secretary, Ayoola Oladapo respectively. Four of the residents of the estate were accused of attempting to alter the building regulation which according to them will be inimical to the resident’s health and well-being.

The Association was particularly irked that despite several meetings held with Mr Olugbenga Arowolo who is feverishly building a school on Ayo Balogun Avenue instead of a block of residential flats for which approval was granted by the state government, he has refused to see reasons with other residents and instead boasting of his connection with the Ministry officials. However, when contacted for his response, Mr. Arowolo told our reporter that he was on the road, driving and that he will call back, but he never did as at the time of going to press. Others listed in the action inimical to the security and orderliness in the estate are Mr Olabanji Akinnola who is alleged to own an Oven Baked Car Factory at the entrance of the street, (Ayo Balogun), a mini car factory where car bodies are worked on and baked with attendant airborne chemical spreading to the nearby residence.

“The effect of this chemical may prove lethal to the health of the residents, because research has shown that malignant and other terminal diseases could be contracted through inhaling this deadly chemical,” they wrote. Also, Mrs Falomo is having an Event Center/Warehouse. Mr Aderinde Aro is alleged to be converting a two storey building expected to be a six flats structure, but housing 9 flats, built without adequate parking space for residents/occupants. The estate maintains that though it has passed resolutions to seek legal redress to stop the illegal structures, but believes that alerting the Ministry to the ongoing illegal structures within the estate with the view to restore the master plan which is being bungled for commercial purposes and inimical to the residents security and wellbeing should be the first step before taking legal action.

