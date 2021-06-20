News

OPIC Plaza fire avoidable –Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the gas explosion at the OPIC Plaza, Ikeja, Lagos was avoidable if necessary checks had been made.

 

He called for extra safety measures to be put in place for the transport of liquefied petroleum gas across the country, in order to check incessant explosions which had led to huge loss and lives and wanton destruction of property.

 

Abiodun equally urged regulators in the gas and petroleum downstream sector, to ensure trucks conveying petroleum products and gas are in perfect working condition.

 

The governor made the call while speaking with newsmen shortly after his on-the-spot assessment of the premises of the Ogun stateowned OPIC Plaza in Ikeja, Lagos, Friday evening.

 

Some parts of the building were gulped by fire on Thursday night as a result of LPG truck explosion, which had broken down in front of the Plaza. Abiodun, who expressed sadness over the loss of lives and destruction of property caused by the inferno, said that promotion of Liquefied Petroleum Gas for domestic use in the country shouldn’t be at the expense of the people’s lives.

 

“We must learn something from this incident, and the first thing is to begin to look at all these trucks carrying petroleum products. How can we ensure that they are safe for our roads?

Can you imagine if this incident had happened while this truck was in the traffic, a rush hour for that matter? Can you imagine the level of damage and casualty?

 

“We must sit down with the management of the Department of Petroleum Resources to determine how we can introduce extra safety measures.

 

Yes, we want to promote the penetration of LPG as against the use of kerosene, but we cannot afford to do that at the expense of the safety of human lives.

 

So, my counterpart, Governor Jide Sanwoolu (of Lagos State) and I will be having this discussion very soon.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2020/2021 session: Lagos releases academic calendar

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Following the announcement to reopen schools in the state, the Lagos State government, through the state’s Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance Saturday released the approved school calendar for the 2020/2021 school year.   The Federal Government ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the country in March following the outbreak of […]
News

Ortom lauds Wike’s development strides, says he’s a man of integrity

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday lauded the giant strides of his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike, in the development of the state.   The governor said such milestones were clear testimonies to the fact that he (Wike) was “a man of integrity and a true democrat, who abhorred injustice and makes his views […]
News

Ikpeazu summons ASUP, others’ leadership over polytechnics’ 30-month unpaid salary

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Worriedbyseeming intractable wage challenge of the state’s polytechnic in Aba, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday directed convocation of a 3-day summit with a view to finding lasting solution to unpaid salaries and other issues plaguing the institution.   The institutions union leaders had threatened to take the state government to the Human Rights Commission over the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica