OPL 245: Adoke petitions Italian govt over manipulation of evidence

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports

A former Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has lodged a formal complaint with the Italian government alleging professional misconduct by prosecutors in the OPL 245 trial. Adoke alleged that Fabio De Pasquale (pictured) and Sergio Spadaro, the Italian prosecutors, acted “maliciously and unprofessionally” to his detriment even though he was not a direct party to the criminal prosecution and was not on trial before the Milan court.

Specifically, the former AGF, according to an online news portal, Thecable, said the prosecutors forged documents, concealed evidence and manipulated facts against him in the corruption trial over the OPL 245 deal between Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd and Eni and Shell.

However, Adoke is facing criminal trial in Nigeria over allegations of wrongdoing in the OPL 245 deal but has consistently denied the charges. The Italian court eventually acquitted the oil companies and other defendants in the trial, while both prosecutors are currently under investigation by the Italian ministry of justice for allegedly manipulating evidence in the case. An Italian appeal court also overturned the jail sentences of Emeka Obi, a Nigerian and Gianluca Di Nardo, an Italian, who had been convicted for their role in the deal. Adoke, through his lawyers, Gromyko Amedu Solicitors, addressed his petition, dated July 1, to Italy’s minister of justice, while Femi Oboro signed on behalf of the legal firm.

