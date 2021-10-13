OPL 245: Coalition raises the alarm on plans to scuttle Nigeria’s interest

Sleaze promoters within and outside the government circle are desperate to cover up dirty tracks associated with the OPL 245 scam, a rights coalition said yesterday. In a statement released by the Nigerian Human Rights Community, (NHRC) a coalition of several civil rights groups across the country, the coalition said associates of crooks linked to the oil scam are networking to employ dirty tricks to blackmail the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) in order to stop the global campaign against one of the world’s greatest crimes.

“The twist of fate in the OPL 245 is an embarrassment to the international community. A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Don Etiebet, is being defended by a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke. This is curious. In the course of the defence, the former government officials appear to be desperate to employ state institutions to scuttle the horrendous crime associated with OPL 245, which is in billions of dollars of public funds stolen by top Nigerian officials in collaboration with international rogue cartels,” the statement signed by Mr Taiwo Adekunle, on behalf of the NHRC said.

