OPL 245: HEDA alleges conspiracy, seeks legal redress against ex-minister Adoke

Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resources Centre has raised the alarm on plans by some individuals with ill-intention to manipulate critical institutions of government for their interests, despite claims by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fighting corruption.

This is as the foremost anti-graft organization said its chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, and its other foreign partners have suffered considerable reputation assault by the manipulation of facts by those accused of fraud in the lingering OPL 245 scam.

Addressing a media- CSO parley yesterday in Lagos, Executive Secretary, HEDA Resource Centre, Mr Arigbabu Sulaimon, said the organisation wanted to use the parley to share facts including evidence gathered by HEDA and its international partners on the issues surrounding OPL 245 scam and actors in the corrupt dealing. In a text titled ‘OPL 245 Malabu Grand Heist and the Raping of a Nation: Foiling Muhammed Bello Adoke’s Get-a-Way Plan and Victimization of Olanrewaju Suraju’, Arigbabu stated that the true substance of this matter is that some crooks stole from the people of Nigeria over a billion dollars and are desperate to subvert the cause of justice so that they could get away with their crime by any means possible. Adoke, one of those accused of fraud in the OPL 245 scam, also referred to as Malabu scandal, had petitioned the police, accusing Suraj and HEDA of circulating fabricated evidence against him to unduly incriminating him in the multi-million dollars scandal.

