OPL 245 scam: Not true Police indicted Suraj over Adoke’s petition-HEDA

An anti-corruption group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre) has debunked a media report claiming the group’s Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, was indicted by a Police report following petitions by those accused of fraud in the lingering OPL 245 scam. An online newspaper had reported that police have indicted the HEDA Chairman on emails alleged by some of the accused to have been forged.

One of the main suspect is former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete, who hired a lawyer and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, to petition HEDA based on the group’s widespread campaign and litigation aimed at bringing crime suspects to book at Courts in Milan, Italy. In a statement yesterday, HEDA Executive Secretary, Suleiman Arigbabu urged journalists to uphold the ethics of the profession and avoid being used by vested interests to the detriment of public good.

