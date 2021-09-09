News

OPL 245 scam: Not true Police indicted Suraj over Adoke’s petition-HEDA

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

An anti-corruption group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre) has debunked a media report claiming the group’s Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, was indicted by a Police report following petitions by those accused of fraud in the lingering OPL 245 scam. An online newspaper had reported that police have indicted the HEDA Chairman on emails alleged by some of the accused to have been forged.

One of the main suspect is former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete, who hired a lawyer and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, to petition HEDA based on the group’s widespread campaign and litigation aimed at bringing crime suspects to book at Courts in Milan, Italy. In a statement yesterday, HEDA Executive Secretary, Suleiman Arigbabu urged journalists to uphold the ethics of the profession and avoid being used by vested interests to the detriment of public good.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Cultism: Police‘framed’ us –Land agents

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Two land agents, Mr. Mukaila Salau (aka Actor), and Mr Babatunde Sotile (aka Georgie), have debunked allegations by the Zone 2 Police Command HQ, Onikan, Lagos, that they are cult leaders allegedly terrorising Ikorodu area of the state. The duo, who alleged that they are innocent of the allegations levelled against them by the police […]
News

NAFEST: State commissioners, stakeholders seek shift in date

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

State commissioners and stakeholders in the cultural sector have appealed to the Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, to consider hosting the forthcoming National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST), in November rather than the December date earlier fixed for the festival. This appeal was made during the virtual meeting of the National Council for […]
News

Ondo Deputy gov backs down, agrees to return official vehicles

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

..as Police issue 48 hours deadline   Following weeks of standoff between the Ondo State Government and the former Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, over the refusal of the latter to return the official vehicles in his possession, Ajayi has agreed to return the vehicles.   He said his decision was hinged on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica