OPPO Nigeria announces Rema as brand ambassador, launches A96 Series

Nigeria’s multi-talented music entertainer and award winner, Rema, has been announced as OPPO Nigeria Brand Ambassador as the company launches its OPPO A-Series. This was made known by the OPPO Nigeria Team, while announcing the launch of new OPPO A96 in the country.

According to the company, OPPO A96 is equipped with the 5000mAh long-lasting battery and 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging, complemented by the OPPO Glow Design that allows the phone to be scratch and fingerprint resistant, 6.59-inch 90Hz Colour- Rich Punch-Hole Display with 96 per cent NTSC wide color gamut that is managed by the OPPO’s self-developed Adaptive Refresh Rate Technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Some of the features embedded in the OPPO A96 include the All-day AI Eye Comfort which enhances the screen visibility in bright or dim environments based on the levels of ambient light.

“The display now covers more of the color spectrum, making image colors even truer, richer, and more captivating. It also features a 6.59-inch 90Hz Colour-Rich Punch-Hole Display with 90.8% screen-to-body ratio and 1080×2412 FHD resolution. “The OPPO A96 design is deliberate. This is why the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the side of the phone so as to create a slimmer, more premium look and feel. Equipped with The 5000mAh (typical) battery gives users the necessary battery power to stay connected. The battery allows users to text on WhatsApp for up to 154 hours while 33W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging gives users more flexibility with a 30-minute charge providing 55%4 of battery power. “In addition, OPPO has made great strides in improving the battery usage efficiency with features such as Super Power Saving Mode based on the powersaving strategies, such as CPU frequency adjustment and backlight regulation that adopts on specific apps to extend battery life.

