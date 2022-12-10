Opponents budget $5m to attack CBN cash withdrawal policy – Ethnic leaders

The Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (NEYLC) has alleged that opponents of cash withdrawal limit introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have put aside $5 million to launch attack on the policy. The group at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said that the opponents have reached out to the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), some Labour unions and faith-based organisations to protest against the policy.

Spokesman of the group, Peter Abang who read the text of the press conference, said the plan of the opponents was “to pull down Nigeria instead of seeing it work.” Abang said that there are orchestrated plot to attack the policy through “coordinated media manipulations, interviews, columns, articles, op-eds, and adverts.

According to him, “these men already have an ally in Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Federal Representatives and he and his caucus in the House,” while alleging that the resolution passed by the House on Thursday was based on “primordial political and pecuniary interests, a policy which will really benefit our country.” “It was in furtherance of this plot that alliance with anti-people politicians that Speaker Gbajabiamila steered the House on Thursday to resolve to oppose the cash withdrawal policy even without an engagement with the Central Bank or without hearing from the bank or even asking the bank for answers to their fears.”

