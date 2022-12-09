News

Opponents budget $5m to attack CBN cash withdrawal policy – Ethnic leaders

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (NEYLC) has alleged that opponents of cash withdrawal limit introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have put aside $5 million to launch attack on the policy.

The group at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the opponents have reached out to National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), some labour unions and faith based organisations, to protest against the policy.

Spokesman of the group, Peter Abang, who read the text of the press conference, said the plan of the opponents was “to pull down Nigeria instead of seeing it work.”

Abang said there are orchestrated plot to attack the policy through “coordinated media manipulations, interviews, columns, articles, op-eds, and adverts.”

 

Our Reporters

