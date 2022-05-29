Opponents of Igbo presidency’re real enemies of Nigeria –Diwe

The National President of Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU), Chief Emeka Diwe, in this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, explains why the call and demand for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction is for the interest and defence of Nigeria

As the primaries draw closer, Igbo presidency project faces a reality test. What’s your take on this?

For over years, I’ve held this notion, this apprehension that it might be easier for the Biblical Camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for the Northerners in their present mind configuration to cede power out from the North more especially to the Igbos. That’s the natural equation as of today whether you like it or not. But as our people began to clamour for the Igbo presidency, I have to join. My defence of asking for an Igbo presidency is in defence of Nigeria. We’re operating in an abnormal situation. We’re into a deep crisis in Nigeria. The political crisis, social crisis and economic crisis need serious therapy.

So you’re saying the Igboman has the therapy to Nigeria’s problems but face huddles?

Yes. It’s an abnormal situation we’re facing. It’s like when you’re sick, you must look for how to survive, be alive first before any other thing. It is in the interest of Nigeria and even in the interest of the North that we called for the Igbo man as president.

If a sick man goes to the hospital and specialist doctors there aren’t from his tribe and almost all his brothers there are not specialists in the sickness that brought him there and he vehemently insisted that those his brothers who are not specialists in his illness must be the ones to treat him, then he is toying with his life. That’s how it is in Nigeria and it’s unfortunate.

So how do you see the Igbo aspirants and what can they offer?

I’m happy that most of the forerunners in both political parties from Igbo extraction are among our best. APC and PDP some of the Igbos there are in our first eleven that we can collectively put down our fates and say these men can deliver Nigeria. It is from this perspective I’m appealing to Nigeria to see reasons and try to ensure an Igboman becomes the president.

Nigeria needs to survive first before we talk about the quota system and all that it may be. Before I was proud that we don’t need to beg Nigeria to give us the presidency, but I’ve thought about it a second time and being an Igbo leader, what we want is the survival of this entity called Nigeria.

I am more interested in Nigeria knowing that some of the notions they have about the Igboman are faulty. Some of our first eleven in the two major political parties although I see the political system as one with two faces of APC and PDP and luckily in both faces we have our best there. Why can’t Nigeria try an Igboman? It is in the best interest of Nigeria in this crisis period.

What do you mean by wrong perception of the Igboman and how is that related to 2023?

I have experience in Nigeria. I have experience of my tribe. I have experience of other tribes and I have experience of my tribe’s relationship with other tribes. I also can guess with a serious degree of accuracy, the perception of my tribe by other tribes. Some of these perceptions are unfortunately not in agreement with the positivity of what the Igboman is.

But the truth must be told. Over time, the relationship between the Igbos and the North had degenerated. There had been this widening void of the acrimony of hatred and lack of trust. Before you partner especially a human being, there must be trust. It happens in relationships.

The basic ingredient of partnership is trust. Unfortunately between the Igboman and a typical northerner, the relationship has been widening and it’s not coming together. Acrimony has been widening, mistrust has been on the increase. If you check out the way they were and how they are now, the truth is that an average sees every other Igboman as another Nnamdi Kanu.

And nothing gives them nightmares rightly or wrongly, as the phobia of Nnamdi Kanu. The North in particular holds the “x” in terms of the political chess-game of Nigeria. In population, in power, in impunity they are in charge. They’re the determining factor. The North is the “Joker” (like in a card game). Where they want the presidency to go, it will go and that’s just the truth about it.

There’s this notion that the Igbos lack quality leaders to present to Nigerians, how true is that?

There had never been any Governor in Nigeria like Peter Obi not just in the South-East. His records are there for ball to see. Someone like Ogbonnaya Onu is a silent achiever. He is a man you can trust. Senator Pius Anyim is also another quality aspirant. He is a good material too. These are the kind of people I can close my eyes and follow.

They’re among our best. One of the principal things holding Nigeria down is corruption. It takes somebody without corruption to fight corruption. I’ve postulated far before that if you bring somebody who’s corrupt to fight corruption, it cannot work. When corruption fights corruption what you’ll have is compromise.

So, we are giving Nigeria men with clean names. But when somebody who is not corrupt in character and learning is given the opportunity to run Nigeria, nobody who’s corrupt will ever come close to such a person. Corruption accounts for 80% of Nigeria’s failure today.

Peter Obi just took the decision to quit PDP stating some things he described as problematic?

This is part of what I’ve been saying. Without prejudice, I have always had this fear that they’ll not like to cede power to an Igboman. They’ve tasted this apple, it is so sweet and will never want to let go. The acrimony and hatred is so much. Obi’s decision to quit has been my apprehension because we are seen as enemies. They must find a way to scuttle the ambition.

After the primary elections and one or two Igbos emerges victorious. What next?

We’re ready because we’re prepared. When such happens, you’ll see our best because we know how to market a good product.’

There’s another claim out there that the Igbos do not have the voting population to effect a change in the system?

The answer is yes and no. In the South-East proper, you may say yes, but when you talk about the general Igbo voting population in Nigeria the answer no because we have what it takes to effect a change. We’ll beat Yorubas and we’ll compete effectively with the Hausas.

It is only about one-third, not up to 50 per cent of Igbo voting capacity that are domiciled in the South-East. Do you know that we have several million voting populations in Lagos and Kano states alone? There are about 11-12 million in all northern states put together?

By the time we finish these presidential primaries and one of us emerges, you’ll see the population of the Igbos because we’ll tell everyone to stay where they’re and vote. The Yorubas don’t live in a massive population in any other part of Nigeria outside

Yoruba land, the Hausas as well don’t do so. Of the enlightened population of the Igbos, 80 per cent live outside core Igboland and that is also the voting population.

Go to Lagos, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Kano, Jos, Kaduna and Calabar and see. We have the population to make a serious impact in any election. Nobody should narrow down the population of Igbos to only those domiciled in the South-East.

Generally are you comfortable with the level of development in South-East so far?

Besides this issue of security which is an existential challenge, the greatest project we have is what we call “Aku Ruo Ulo” (invest at home programme). It is a process of bringing the investment of the Igboman to Igboland

If you watch closely, you’ll discover that the Igbos constitute 70 per cent of individual wealthy people in Nigeria. I mean individual billionaires and millionaires, they’re more in Igboland. But unfortunately, this wealth is scattered outside Igboland. 85 per cent of Igboman’s wealth is outside Igboland and 80 per cent of richest Igbos reside outside Igboland. That’s why we have these levels of seeming underdevelopment.

Some of the Igbo extractions who have become conscious of this have revised that order. Go to Nnewi, you’ll see that unconsciously without making it a deliberate programme, they’ve been able to revise the order and place their investments at home. Now, when you make it a deliberate programme, it will fly better.

