Opportunities beckon for strategic investors

The year 2023 has come to stay. Expectedly, all eyes will be on the country’s agric sector performance and growth this year as stakeholders expect good return on investment, Taiwo Hassan reports

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that cocoa beans, sesame seeds, and cashew nuts rank top among commodities exported in 2022. With this report, indications have shown that these commodities are going to be the biggest bargains to invest in this year, 2023. Precisely, the NBS report showed that the commodities alongside seven others generated N427.6 billion in revenue in nine months. According to the report, on a year-on-year basis, the value of the top agricultural commodities exported in 2022 increased by 14.9 per cent when compared to the N372.2 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. Also, it observed that Nigeria’s agricultural export gradually declined in its contribution to total exports for 2022.

Insecurity

However, insecurity in the country’s agric sector, mostly in the North East and North West, which are two key regions contributing largely to Nigeria’s food basket, has scuttled the good performances in the sector. Notwithstanding, investors in the new year would take stocks to know where to invest in for good return on investments, deapite security challenges in the sector or not.

Rice mills

With Nigeria’s population already 206 million and still counting with projections to reach 250 million by the year 2050, taking advantage of the Federal Government’s rice policy by investing in the establishment of more rice mills will be one of the best decisions to be made in the new year. Despite government’s support via the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) for prospective investors willing to go into agriculture with the loan scheme, Nigeria is yet to attain sufficiency in rice production.

This unarguably is a good opportunity for any in rice milling. In fact, the country’s rice project has been enjoying unflinching support from government, which has not hidden its support for the positive happenings in the country’s rice production in a bid to make Nigeria a net exporter of rice. While speaking of the ABP, President Muhammadu Buhari stated that the agric sector, through Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, provided loans and technical support to small holder farmers, leading to the expansion in the number of rice mills in Nigeria from 10 in 2014 to over 40 today.

In 2022, the production of milled rice in Nigeria amounted to seven million metric tons. Between 2010 and 2022, milled rice in the country increased tremendously. The largest growth in the production was registered in 2010, when the volume experienced an increase by 26 per cent compared to the previous year.

Fertiliser plants

Another key area that prospective agric investors shall be looking carefully at in the year is the fertiliser industry where many investors are yet to venture into besides Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemicals Limited (IEFCL), in Eleme, Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Chemicals and Dangote Petrochemicals and Fertiliser and few others. Already, the Federal Government has been calling for more private and public sector collaboration in its quest to revamp the fertiliser industry and make the commodity available and affordable to farmers. In particular, the country has increased the number of active fertiliser blending plants to more than 46, from fewer than five in 2014. So any investor will be taking a bold step in investing in fertiliser blending plants and this is expected to make sense this year. These efforts would be geared towards affordability, increased production, self – sufficiency, and accessibility to achieve food and nutrition security. Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemicals and Dangote Petrochemicals and Fertiliser have already invested $4.5 billion to improve and boost the country’s fertiliser industry. Specifically, Dangote spent about $2.5 billion in the construction of its 3 million tonnes of fertiliser, while Indorama anticipated to produce 1.4 million tonnes of fertiliser. So the secret success story for any prospective investor going into the year 2023 is to invest in fertilizer blending plant.

GMOs

For the establishment of Genetically Modified Organic (GMOs) products in Nigeria by the Federal Government, the next big thing in the country’s agric sector is GMOs based on the huge support it is getting from foreign donors. With unflinching foreign support, it will be a wise choice for every investor to take a good look once again in the GMOs business.

The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation has support for any prospective investor willing to take advantage of the GMOs platform. Indeed, Nigeria is one of the luckiest countries in the world that is blessed with large span of arable lands. But the introduction of GMOs into the country’s agriculture may not have gone down well with some section of Nigerians over its lack of empirical evidence to ascertain and certify them safe for human consumption despite the country facing challenges in meeting food production for its teeming population.

Indeed, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that food production will need to double in some parts of the world by 2050 and this translates to the need for more land for cultivation, which will not be readily available. Hence, the introduction of GMO crops to make enough nutritious food available with limited land, water and other resources was one of the reasons GMO was approved to compliment food security in the world. In addition, government has set aside several million hectares of arable land for agriculture, and has embarked on the creation of Special Agriculture Processing Zones across the country. However, it is the hope that more investors will take a shot at this abundant opportunities in the country’s GMOs business.

Silos

Following skyrocketing food inflation caused by COVID-19, security and other challenges rocking Nigeria’s agric sector landscape, it has become very strategic for the the Federal Government to create food banks in the six geopolitical zones at close proximity of 100,000 metric tonne (MT) silos each, totaling 600,000 MT to guarantee food security for Nigerian populace. Already, the country has 6000 silos in which government retained 10 and others concessioned to private concerns in a bid to boost food storage facilities in the country. The 19 concessioned silo complexes are in Ado-Ekiti, Akure, Bauchi, Ogoja, Ikenne, Jos, Gaya, Sokoto, Gombe, Makurdi, Ibadan, Ezillo, Bulasa, Kaduna, Kwali, Jahun, Lafiagi, Igbariam and Uyo. However, with the 100,000 metric- tonne (MT) silo each, totaling 600,000 MT in the pipelines, prospective investor will be riding on a very juicy project by venturing into silos construction in the country. This year, investors will be waiting eagerly for government to announce bidding to participate in the silo projects construction.

Agric machinery

inputs This is a laudable investment and a game changer for any prospective investor willing to make a success in the country’s agric sector this year. The reason being that Nigerian farmers still lack the capacity and capability to acquire mechanised farming machines, such as tractors, dredgers and others amidst high forex rate and interest rates.

Last line

Indeed, the year 2023 promises to be a very bright year for targeted investments in the country’s agricultural sector only if the incoming government is able to bring sanity and peace into security of lives and property nationwide.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...