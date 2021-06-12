Opportunity to re-echo oath of office, says Sanwo-Olu

As Nigerians celebrate June 12, Democracy Day, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday described the day as an opportunity for him and other political leaders to continue to re-echo our oath of office and ensure that it is the greatest good for the greatest number.

The governor also urged public office holders to deliver dividends of democracy to the citizens, saying June 12, has provided an opportunity for him and his colleagues to re-echo their oath of office. In a statement, the governor said the ongoing constitutional reform should be a true representation and reflection of what Nigerians are agitating for.

He said: “June 12, has come to stay. It is a day that we will continue to remember as our Democracy Day. “And what that should mean to each and every one of us is that it is a time to reflect and ask how well we’ve run this democracy. “How well have we kept to the tenets of real and true democracy? What are the challenges that are still facing us as people? Are we truly running a free and true democracy? The answers are left in each one of us. “For me as governor, I see June 12, as an opportunity for us to continue to re-echo our oath of office, when we would ensure that it is the greatest good for the greatest number. “Let us ensure that as a na

Like this: Like Loading...