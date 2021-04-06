Metro & Crime

Opposition as Itsekiri get Olu of Warri-designate

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole and Ola James Comment(0)

…declare three-month mourning period for late monarch

 

Itsekiri across the country were yesterday thrown into mourning as the demise of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri, was announced by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atseruleghe.

 

The event, which was held at Ode-Itsekiri (Big Warri), drew other personalities from various communities in Delta State. Clad in full traditional regalia, the Iyatsere symbolically broke three earthen pots containing white native chalk on the floor, followed by 20 cannon shots to announce the demise of the king who resigned for five years.

 

He therefore announced a period of three months’ mourning, forbidding social activities in Iwere land. Subsequently, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko (37) was presented to thousands of Itsekiri as the successor to the throne.

 

The new monarch, who was educated in Nigeria and abroad, is regarded as a nation builder and widely accepted by Itsekiri as their new Olu. Emiko studied Political Science and holds a Master’s of    Science degree in Management. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, was represented at the occasion by Oba Akinola Oyetade Aderera, Olubosin of Ife and Adekunle Adeayo Adeagbo, Ore of Otun Eketi.

 

However, there was a twist to the emergence of the Oludesignate. The Ologbotsere of Warri, Chief Ayiri Emami, who was suspended in a controversial circumstance, owing to his stance “on the Yoruba motherhood of the Olu-designate” as reportedly enshrined in the Edict of the Kingdom, swiftly dismissed Emiko’s emergence

 

He said the announcement of Emiko as Omoba (Olu-designate) was not only illegal but null and void. Emami called for calm among Itsekiri people and concerned Nigerians and noted that the revered throne was not for sale to the highest bidder.

 

The Ologbotsere said out of the seven kingmakers in the kingdom, only two were present at the ceremony held at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri people. He said: “I don’t support illegality. You don’t buy Itsekiri customs and tradition. The throne comes to you. I’m not part of what is going on there.

 

That’s illegality, and that’s why I am not there. “Out of seven, it’s only two kingmakers that were there. I am urging Itsekiri and indeed, all Nigerians, to remain calm. Itsekiri will announce their king when the time comes. Emami as the Ologbotsere of Warri will never support illegality in any form.”

 

The Iyatsere said the new Olu-designate would be formally crowned as the 21th Olu of Warri at a later date after all necessary processes were completed.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
