Opposition instigating violence in Anambra to rig guber poll –Obidigwe

The member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, in this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, speaks on the forthcoming governorship election in that state and the chances of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), among other issues

It has been a gale of defections by state and federal legislators in Anambra State, including the deputy governor of the state to the opposition parties. Are you not worried that the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is losing its grip on the politics of the state?

If you are a student of history, you should know that this happens at every election since 2003 till date. So, I am not worried, and want you to watch out for what will happen very soon. Some of them will still come back before the election in November.

The members of the Assembly, who defected have no reason whatsoever to have left our party and when you ask them, they say high handedness and lack of internal democracy and I ask if all these issues were in APGA all the while and you have been in the party and served for two terms yet you did not observe it until now, then you are a beneficiary.

APGA has no internal democracy yet you took part in the primary election and won the primary election under a party that lacks internal democracy, which made you become candidate of the party.

So, you became a lawmaker under a party’s leadership that is high handed and today you suddenly discovered it and joined a party that has internal democracy and not high handed.

This is a party you addressed as Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen, bandits and anti-Igbo but all of a sudden, the party has become a wonderful bride. People should stop fooling themselves.

Someone said that when a party has leadership crisis, one can leave the party and join another party and the Supreme Court has delivered a judgement upholding that Sir Victor Oyeh is the National Chairman of APGA and that makes Prof. Charles Soludo the candidate of the party, so what becomes of their fate?

On the issue of the deputy governor that joined the APC; it is surprising to me that about five months to the end of the administration, he resigned and I wonder what the attraction was. While I was the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Political Matters, I can tell you that all his entitlements were given to him as deputy governor and Governor Obiano cannot change overnight.

The man I know don’t have that kind of heart to sideline or marginalize anyone. So, it is left for the deputy governor to tell our people why he left and where he went to is not better because there is war in APC and that party has a lot of people, who have been shortchanged.

They have not benefited from their loyalty to the party and new people are joining the party and you expect them to keep quiet and allow you occupy a position the laboured to build.

What is your view on the belief by some people that the APC will ride on federal might to muscle other parties during the election?

I don’t understand what you mean by federal might and imposing it on the state. It is the same federal might that has been working harmoniously with the APGA government in Anambra State as whatever the governor approaches the presidency is granted. When some bunch of people woke up one morning to thinker with declaration of a state of emergency, we at the National Assembly laughed over it but some characters were brazing up to execute a plot. Governor Obiano visited Mr. President and held a meeting with him and he came out victorious and the all mighty state of emergency died a natural dead. So, where is the influence of federal might and the things that they are going to do to us? You should know that politics goes with all manner of propaganda and name dropping just to curry support for their candidates and political parties. President Buhari is a man who believes in transparency and democracy and he is not ready to compromise the electoral process. During the last governorship election, a lot of things were said that would happen and when Mr. President came to Anambra State, people said that it is over for APGA and the governor, but he came here and restored the security details of the governor and refused to allow the manipulation of the election and the result was 21 over 21 in favour of APGA. Today they have come again and they feel that Anambra people are fools. At the end of the day, you will see what will happen; all the propaganda would be a thing for the history books. We are on ground and those planning to take over Anambra have no intention of service but to run down Anambra State as they did in their own states, which obviously will not work. These people have a past that has been haunting them and the stigma has remained with them. How can you execute the kidnap of a sitting governor and ultimately set your state ablaze, burning down public property and creating fear across the land, and you want to be governor. Such people should know that in Igbo tradition, if you do that, you go on an exile for years to atone for your sins against the land and the gods.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to ensure a free and fair election through electronic transmission of election results. What is your take on that?

This indication is commendable for our democracy and it will also impact positively on the polity. That means that the politicians have to work hard to earn the confidence of the electorate. However, I also urge INEC to ensure that human error don’t come into play because the results would be feed into the system by a human being, who can be biased or can be influenced by a candidate or a party to do the wrong thing. So, the electoral body should also ensure that what we faced during the use of card readers do not happen to the gadgets that would be used for the election. Again, the issue of power supply is very strategic at this point hence INEC should also guarantee us that power failure will not defeat the aim of ensuring a free and fair election. I read from the media that a certain$44 million was allegedly shared to some staff of INEC by a certain opposition governor in the South-East to rig the Anambra governorship election and I hereby call for a full probe into the matter and the media should help us with the names of those involved; the governor and the candidate. I don’t want to mention names but the description by the media shows who and those behind it and we are waiting for them. Also, the INEC chairman should understand that not only is the image of the commission is at stake but his own reputation and I urge him to strive to remain an unbias umpire and ensure that the election is credible.

Insecurity has become a burning issue in the South-East and Anambra State is now at the receiving end. What is the way out of this?

The Insecurity challenge in Anambra is a deliberate attempt to discredit the APGA government in the state and we know where it is coming from. Anambra politics has never been a do-or die thing because you will see three brothers from the same womb belonging to different political parties and they still get along as brothers.

Anambra people don’t kill during elections and the level of violence in Anambra politics is not as it is now but we all know why. Some people are desperate and they want this position by any means possible and that explains why Dr. Chike Akunyiri and countless innocent men and women are being killed to put fear on the electorate, so there will be voter apathy and then they write the results.

But the blood of innocent people killed by these hoodlums in the name of politics will fight against the perpetrators on election day, and you will see what will happen to them and their ambitions. Anambra has always been number one in terms of security of lives and property at least in the South-East and the socio-economic base of Igbo land is in Anambra State.

What this people have done is to try to destroy the economy of Igbo land. Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have made it clear that they have no hands in the killings in Anambra State and they even published names of those suspected to be doing that. I am sure our governor is not sleeping.

From the names made available by the group, you can hazard a guess where they are coming from but the Anambra State government is very much in charge today. The gun fight that took place in Ihiala last week is enough to show you that these people are also human beings and they are also afraid of dying.

There are about six frontline candidates for the election; what makes APGA candidate unique?

He is better educated, better exposed, has great contacts, has experience and he has gone through the process of governance and managing of human and material resources. That is why those who stand no chance have being trying to shake the table and cause confusion because they don’t have anything to offer Anambra people but fraud, greed, high handedness, power hungry and the rest of them.

Let me tell you; if the unlikely, God forbid they come in, be assured that Anambra State and her people are doomed in perpetuity and that would be a sad commentary if a state with a growing economy that has began to stabilize suddenly nose dives. We cannot go back to Egypt if Prof. Charles Soludo becomes governor of Anambra State.

