Opposition is not on ground in Rivers State –Kalode

Hon. Samuel Kalode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers State is rallying support for the victory of Siminalayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of the party in the state. He speaks on some salient issues in this interview with EMMANUEL MASHA

You have always clamoured for peaceful elections and preached politics without bitterness but the political landscape in Rivers State was peaceful until recently when there were reports of violent attacks on political parties that wanted to hold rallies. What do you think is responsible for this?

First, I must say it shouldn’t be a surprise that the entire state was calm and peaceful until recently. Some people see violence as a weapon that can be used to win elections no matter the consequences or the negative impact their actions have on the peace and stability of a place. But what such people fail to realise is that politics is a fun game that should be enjoyed in the quest to render services to the people. Personally, I abhor violence in its entirety and will never associate myself with any party or politicians with a history of violence.

Some of the claims of violence are targeted at the PDP even though nobody has been arrested and directly linked to the party. There are reports that some of these attacks were staged. So, the police should do more in the area of investigation to ensure that political thuggery is checked in our beloved state. The question that should be on the lips of everybody is: Why should a party whose governor has invested so much on the security of lives and property in the last eight years now be linked to violence? It doesn’t make sense. What changed suddenly? The governor has showed commitment and resilience to ensure a violent-free state; he has marched his words with actions in ensuring that there is lasting peace in the state, so that everyone can sleep with their two eyes closed.

What are the chances of the PDP in the coming governorship election in the state?

It is clear that no other party except the PDP is on ground as far as the state is concerned. In terms of structure, support base and organisational ability, Rivers PDP is in a class of its own. Secondly, the achievements of Governor Nyesom Wike speak volume on the chances of the PDP in the state. If you go round the 23 local government areas of the state, there is hardly anywhere you won’t see the footprint of the governor as regards to infrastructural development, which is the major reason other parties in the state are jittery. You know that they only exist on the pages of newspapers.

Governor Wike is confident that the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Siminalayi Fubara, will succeed him come May 29. What do you think gives him such confidence?

In politics, you only get such confidence, when you have the trust and support of your people. The only way to earn such trust and support is by fulfilling the promises you made to them. You have to come clean and say ‘I told you the last time that I will do this for you and I have done it’ and not by mere storytelling and making of new promises, when you are still yet to fulfill the old ones. The governor is a promise keeper; he has taken development to the doorsteps of the people in the state. The last time, even the President who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) affirmed that the governor has distinguished himself in the service to his state. So it’s logical that the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Fubara, will succeed Wike and continue with his good works in the state.

Some opposition political parties claim that Fubara lacks the political pedigree to advance the cause of the state and as such should not be voted into office. How would you react to that?

Until recently, he was the Accountant General of the state and part of the team, working with the governor to actualise the ‘New Rivers Vision.’ So, what pedigree are they talking about? I believe it will be a disservice to the governor if he supports a candidate that would abandon the interest of the state for personal gain. I have followed the campaign trail of the governorship candidate, he loves Rivers State with all his heart and he is also passionate about the state’s development.

What are the key areas you would like Fubara to work or consolidate on if he eventually wins the governorship election?

By the special grace of God, when he wins, I would like him to invest more in infrastructure to make Port Harcourt a truly world class city that will rank with other major Western cities. I know that such expectation appears like a tall order, but the power of consolidation is strong so much so that few steps that are sustained can yield results. I will also want him to focus on bringing investors to set up companies in the state. I say this because we need more jobs for our people, especially for the youth. We used to have an industrial park at Trans Amadi, which hosted Michelin Tyres and other multinational companies. Some of them left during the militancy that ravaged the state and other neighbouring Niger Delta states. But despite the Amnesty Programme and other state government programmes and investment in security that retuned peace to the state, these companies are not yet back. If at all they refused to come back, I believe government should encourage other investors to come and utilise the infrastructure and ambience that are already on ground.

You have an empowerment programme that targets talented youths from humble backgrounds. How far has it gone to achieve its goals and objectives?

The programme I run to support disadvantaged youths started in 2018, when I noticed how difficult it is for youths from poor homes to pay school fees. I saw this first-hand when I was a student at the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori. At a point in my studies there some years ago, I also struggled because I was the one sponsoring myself. When I eventually graduated and went into logistics, I decided that every year, I would set aside some of my earnings for philanthropic initiative. With the help of some of my friends, I select a few youths to support their education and send some for vocational training to acquire skills. We are already in our fifth year and making moves to register it as a foundation and make it stronger. There are several youths we have assisted in Eleme, Ahoada East and as well as my local government area, Abua/Odua.

You are from Abua/Odua Local Government Area, so it is understandable if you decide to empower youths from there, but why also Eleme and Ahoada East?

The major aim and objective of the programme is to give back to the state by assisting youths within my means irrespective of the local government areas they may come from. As time goes on, we will expand the programme to all parts of the state.

