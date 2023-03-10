Opposition kicks as court remands ex-Imo deputy gov in prison

An Owerri Magistrate’s Court yesterday remanded the immediate past Imo State Deputy Irona in the Owerri Correctional facility. After listening to the prosecution counsel and defence counsel, Magistrate C. N. Ezerioha noted the jurisdictional limitations of her court. However, she ordered that Irona be remanded in custody. Counsel for the exdeputy governor in Imo immediately after his client was arraigned moved a motion that he should be granted bail on self-recognition. According to him, if the court cannot grant Irona bail on self-recognition, a lawmaker was willing to take him on bail. However, the lead prosecutor Sunday Ogbuji opposed the bail application, saying the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter. Ogbuji also said one of the charges preferred against the Irona bordered on felony. In her ruling, Magistrate Ezerioha conceded that her court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter or grant the accused bail. However, she told the prosecution counsel to make all documents available to the defence counsel and that the case should file be transferred to the state Department of Public Prosecutions. The three counts preferred against the former deputy governor read: “That you, Gerald Irona, sometime in January 2020 at Owerri in the Owerri magistrate district, did conspire with others now at large to commit felony to wit: treason and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 37(2) of the criminal code, cap c 38, the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004, as applicable in Imo State.
Related Articles
FG moves for infrastructure devt with end to subsidy
Following its determination to fully concentrate on infrastructure development, the Federal Government has taken the bold step by ending subsidy payment on petroleum products. This fact emerged last week as the decision sharply led to another increase in the pump price of petrol to N161 per litre. Nigerians’ agitation for infrastructure development […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ayu: Wike’s fighting just cause, says Clerics
A popular prophet, Godfrey Gbujie, has risen in support of the position of Governor Nyesom Wike against the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, calling on the former senator to resign without delay. Gbujie, who is the leader of the Divine Intervention Christian Movement (DICM), maintained that Wike is fighting a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Loss of accreditation: Abia Poly Rector assures of govt’s intervention
The Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Professor Okorie Kalu Osonwa, has alayed the fears of thousands of students of the institution whose academic fate is hanging in the balance over the withdrawal of accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). Addressing the students at the school premises, the rector assured them of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)