Opposition parties allege plot to disrupt Kano gov poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress(ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), People’s Redemption Party(PRP), Young People’s Party(YPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), NRM and Booth Party for Saturday’s Kano State governorship poll have alleged a plot by “some unpatriotic politicians” to disrupt the exercise. The candidates of the parties, who spoke through the ADC governorship candidate Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, made the allegation in Kano on Monday. He said: “Reports reaching us indicate that some unpatriotic politicians have engaged the services of thugs to disrupt the electoral process. “There are also reports of moves to provide them with uniforms to impersonate law enforcement officers during the election.”
