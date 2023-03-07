News

Opposition parties allege plot to disrupt Kano gov poll

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress(ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), People’s Redemption Party(PRP), Young People’s Party(YPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), NRM and Booth Party for Saturday’s Kano State governorship poll have alleged a plot by “some unpatriotic politicians” to disrupt the exercise. The candidates of the parties, who spoke through the ADC governorship candidate Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, made the allegation in Kano on Monday. He said: “Reports reaching us indicate that some unpatriotic politicians have engaged the services of thugs to disrupt the electoral process. “There are also reports of moves to provide them with uniforms to impersonate law enforcement officers during the election.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How Dustin Aab Is Preparing the Next Generation of Industry Leaders for Success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Actor Ahmad Mansour and entrepreneur Dustin Aab explain the significance of being bullish in life. You are the main character in your life story and the plot circles around you. Therefore, your mindset determines what the next episode or chapter will look like. A lot of people downplay the power of the mind and what […]
News

Tunde Diya sets up Foundation to help the needy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Odogbolu town was a bee hive of activities on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at the magnificent OLADIPO DIYA LIBRARY & RESOURCE CENTRE, when the DR TUNDE DIYA FOUNDATION (DTDF) was inaugurated. The epoch making event attracted the creme de la creme of the society. It drew the attention and presence of the traditional rulers, […]
News

Bayelsa commits to empowering small farmers

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa state government has promised to empower small- scale farmers in the state to ensure food security. Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, David Alagoa, said that the government decided to empower the subsistence farmers because more than eighty percent of foods eaten in the state come […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica