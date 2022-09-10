Opposition playing politics with crowdfunding for Peter Obi, says Chibuike

Many groups are already making efforts to drum up support for their preferred candidates at the forthcoming general election and one of such is the Diaspora Committee that is rooting for the candidature of Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, Diaspora Committee, Mr. Amadichi Chibuike who is the Chairman in this interview with JOHN CHUCKS ONUANYI talks about the chances of the former Anambra State governor. Excerpts…

What is the Obi-Datti Diaspora Committee all about?

The Labour Party has found it necessary to create a Diaspora Desk that would take care of its supporters and party members all over the world. The party created the office and then inaugurated the team that would oversee the affairs of the desk. The leadership felt it was necessary to create such a department within the party hierarchy at the National Level to oversee the affairs of Nigerians in the Diaspora, especially those supporting Peter Obi.

Nigerians in The Diaspora can’t vote during the election, so what are we going to expect from your members during the 2023 general elections?

One thing you have to understand is that the 2023 general elections are going to be different and Nigerians in The Diaspora are willing to participate via moral support and most of them are willing to come back home to give any support they will give to bring about a new Nigeria.

You know that the Labour Party is the Third Force that Nigerians have been yawning for and Peter Obi is the candidate to beat. Everything about him is transparent. I live in South Africa and l know we have engaged the Chairperson of the Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri. So, one might ask what exactly is the mission of the Diaspora Commission if they cannot facilitate the National Assembly to pass into law for Nigerians abroad to vote. For the years that that Commission has been in existence, what have they achieved? So, it is something that Peter is coming to change. Few days ago l was on Television program and l was emphasizing on changing the narratives. This Diaspora voting would take place in the next election once Peter Obi takes over. In 2027, Nigerians in Diaspora would cast their votes.

How many countries is your committee expected to cover on this Diaspora sensitization?

We are going to cover all the countries that you find Nigerian. Anywhere you find a Nigerian, the Committee must work to accommodate those in that country. Nigerians are all over the world. You hardly go to a country and you cannot find a Nigerian. What we are doing in the Labour Party is to give Nigerians in Diaspora some kind of sense of belonging in the affairs of Nigerians regardless of them living outside Nigeria. If Peter Obi wins, the Labour Party is going to create a situation where Nigerians in Diaspora will be happy and willing to come back home to invest. They would be willing to come back with investors.

I know a couple of Professional Nigerians in different fields working in Diaspora, they are willing to convince their corporation or organization to come to Nigeria and invest but unfortunately when they look at the state of the economy it becomes difficult for them to convince such organizations to come and establish in Nigeria. Now, LP and Peter Obi are coming to put in place a policy that would encourage Nigerians in Diaspora not only to come and invest but attract Foreign investors to come and invest in Nigeria.

The issue of crowdfunding from The Diaspora has been raised against the LP Presidential candidate. Can you explain how this is going to work?

For me what you see going on as criticism is from the opposition. Anywhere in the world, if you go to the US, Democrats have their members in different countries and wherever there is election there, their members wherever they are found usually support whoever they want to support. As we are clamouring for Diasporans to vote, are we saying they can only vote and they cannot support whom they want to vote for.

If fundraising is allowed for Nigerians to put money together and support who they want to support, those in Diaspora are they not Nigerians? These are the questions that the opposition should answer. When the oppositions come up with this argument, l wouldn’t want to engage them because they are simply playing politics. We know what happened in 2014/2015 when President Buhari was coming, Nigerians in UK, Canada, USA who believed in him put resources together to support him and now why are they agitated about it? Why are they scared, why are they afraid? Those who will put resources in crowdfunding are Nigerians.

It is not even about Peter Obi. So, why are they raising unnecessary dust? Yes! Lawyers would explain better but at the moment what we are seeing is the opposition using that portion of the Act to play politics. With time, constitutional lawyers would explain better without bias what exactly that portion is talking about. At the moment my committee would not want to entertain that because we consider it politics.

How much funds are you expecting from the Diaspora in support of Peter Obi’s campaign?

The Peter Obi campaign is a people oriented programme and to let you know, the 2023 election is not an election that would be driven by how much you have. Nigerians are tired of the money bags, the youths are out and they are not asking anybody for permission. You can see the matches going on in different states and they are not asking anybody to give them money. They want a new Nigeria; they want to take their country back. Come 2023, money would not play that usual role it used to play in our election because Nigerians are wiser now and 2023 is a defining moment. So, we are not bothered with the money bags that we are fighting this battle with. Peter Obi and LP are ready for this and Nigerians are ready to vote for them.

How many of the Diasporans do you think are likely to come to join in the campaign of Peter Obi?

I wouldn’t know because but what l would tell you is that the way we are worried here is the same way Diasporans are worried. The situation is pathetic. The ruling elite has failed both for the people in Nigeria and those in Diaspora because those in Diaspora would want to come home but due to the kind of system we have now, they can’t come home so all hands are on deck to bring a new Nigeria. So, coming to tell you this is the amount of people in Diaspora that would come back for this election would not be realistic. There are many of them who want to come for it. What we lack is leadership; if Nigeria can get her leadership right, Nigerians would be one of the best countries in the world.

Mr. Peter Obi has been on tour talking to the Diasporans. How would you gauge that engagement?

The year 2023 is a defining moment for this country. Peter Obi has ignited some sort of hope for Nigerians both home here and in Diaspora. When you see the solidarity match going on here you will understand what I am saying. The engagement of Peter Obi and Diasporans overseas is similar to what is going on here. They are ready to receive him; they are ready to hear that word of hope. Wherever he is going, he is preaching that word of hope and people have seen that this is not that usual l will do this l, l will do that campaign. When Obi speaks you could see a man well prepared, he is tested and trusted. So, Nigerians are eager, Nigerians are yawning to have this man take the affairs of Nigeria and let things fall in place.

Why did you choose to work for Peter Obi?

Nobody is enjoying what is going on now, nobody is enjoying the suffering; the economy is going down. Even those in APC know the truth. So, it’s not an issue of you asking me why I choose to work for Peter Obi. It’s not about Peter Obi as an individual but is about the character, competence and the energy. In less than two weeks Peter Obi has travelled to more than five to six countries.

With the attacks, criticisms on Peter Obi on social media, what magic or how would you rate this election as we have four political parties jostling for power?

As it stands now, anybody rating this election is making mistakes because a lot of things will happen in months to come before the election. So, rating this election in September is totally wrong because there is going to be realignment that will bring about a huge number of votes.

Peter Obi would have more people as time goes by you would see more Nigerians cueing behind him. Maybe this kind of question should come 24 hours before the election. Maybe even 12 hours to the election because there are going to be realignment a few minutes to the election, signals would go out and that would automatically change the rating. So, at the moment I don’t want to dwell on whether the rating would come first or second if there is going to be a run up or whatever. There may be a clear winner but time would tell.

