Opposition playing politics with lives –APC Caucus

…says Buhari in charge of govt, discharging his duties

The Senate Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, accused the National Assembly Minority Caucus of playing politics with the lives of Nigerians. The APC Caucus, which stated this while reacting to the positions of the Minority Caucus on the ineptitude of the ruling party on Tuesday, also insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari was in charge of government and discharging his duties conscientiously and patriotically, contrary to the allegation that he was absent from his duties.

The APC lawmakers also expressed concerns that their opposition counterparts in the National Assembly could come up with such hard criticisms against President Buhari and the party, in spite of the cordial relationship between Majority and Minority lawmakers in the Red Chamber. Part of the APC Caucus’ statement said: “Further, we take exception to the unfortunate charge that our President has not been seen.

This is false and cheap politics. Mr. President and service chiefs are meticulously busy every day and every night in deliberations with a view to addressing the security challenges across the entire country. “Similarly, Mr. President had always made statements to Nigerians on all major security incidents and assuring Nigerians and indeed the international community that he would continue to do his best in making sure that the security challenges are tackled head-on. “We want to assure Nigerians that Mr. President is in charge of government and is discharging his duties conscientiously and patriotically.

“It is a well-known fact that the Federal Government under the PDP refused to invest in the security infrastructure of the country while Mr. President under the APC-led government had massively invested in this regard more than any past governments and we are confident that the nation will surmount its current security challenges.

The National Assembly Minority Caucus had, on Tuesday at a press briefing in Abuja, cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari over what it described as the President’s constitutional breaches since his re-election to the nation’s highest political office in 2019. The Caucus, which gave this caution while briefing the Press after its meeting at the National Assembly, also threatened that it would invoke the constitutional powers at the appropriate time, to address the development, so as to salvage the country from total collapse.

The Caucus further urged the President to sack the Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, saying that Nigerians had lost confidence in him as a result of his alleged sympathy for terrorist groups in the past. In his address on behalf of the Caucus, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said that the Minority Caucus of the National Assembly was concerned about the ineptitude and the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to arrest the country’s drift to anarchy. The Caucus lamented that, in spite of the promises made by the APC before and after it was enthroned to power, to tackle the problem of insecurity in the country, the nation’s security situation had rather deteriorated under its watch.

However, in a reaction to these allegations, the APC Caucus in the Senate said: “We in the APC Caucus of the National Assembly (Senate) received and wish to respond to the Press Statement issued by our distinguished colleagues in the Minority Caucus as read by the Senate Minority Leader. “We in the APC Caucus totally reject the many incorrect statements contained in the said press release. Indeed, we are quite aware of the role of the opposition in any democracy. “However, the statement by the PDP Caucus has gone too far, given the good working relationship in the 9th Assembly and especially with the Minority Caucus.

“In any democracy, the rights to present criticisms and concerns on the state of the nation’s affairs are unassailable. However, while we respect such rights; which come with obligation and responsibility, we are concerned that the statement issued by the Minority Caucus is capable of overheating an already charged polity in which men of good conscience and patriotism are expected to act as leaders and statesmen. “While we acknowledge the natural disposition of playing politics, we are worried and disturbed that our colleagues are playing with lives.

“The unfortunate state of insecurity; for which the Senate has continuously debated and issued resolutions to support the actions of the executive under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari in the overriding interest of the public, is too delicate to play with.

“In all our deliberations, the entire Senate, including the minority, had discussed exhaustively in a very robust, transparent and patriotic flavor to arrive at our concrete resolutions. A case in point is the current invitation to engage the service chiefs. While rejecting the comments of the opposition, the APC Senators appealed to their colleagues to join hands with the ruling party to find solutions to the security challenges ravaging the country.

