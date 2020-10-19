‘Opposition politicians may hijack #EndSARS protest’

The Coalition of Concerned #EndSARS Campaign Nationwide, Monday alleged of the possibility of opposition politicians hijacking the ongoing protests across the country.

The protesters have continued their agitations for holistic reforms of the Nigeria police, among other demands.

The coalition condemned the call in some quarters for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting the development was contrary to the spirit of the #EndSARS protests.

In a statement, the group announced their decision to pull out of the agitation.

“Our attention has been drawn to a very dangerous and (alleged) unpatriotic actions of some of our so-called faces of the protests against police brutality in the country.

“We are very concerned about the development given that it has resorted to using our well thought youths movement against police brutality to soliciting and receiving funds.

“This, they have started with the call for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We wish to categorically state that the recent call by some of these few groups of disgruntled protesters amongst us is the handiwork of these desperate politicians and political parties.

“As a matter of fact, the SARS and police brutality precede this government and President Buhari,” the coalition said.

Speaking further they concluded:

“We wish to further state boldly that the protests have been hijacked by politicians and criminals.

“Consequently, we are pulling out with over 7000 of our members across the country to keep our integrity intact.”

