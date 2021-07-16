Opposition Reps walk out as House rejects e-transmission of results, passes PIB

…We lack capacity to transmit results – NCC

Philip Nyam, Abuja

Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday staged a walk out as the House of Representatives passed the electoral act amendment and the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

In passing the electoral act, the House concurred with the senate by jettisoning the controversial clause 52(2) thereby rejecting electronic transmission of results.

It also joined the senate in approving 3 per cent equity for oil host communities in the PIB instead of the 5 per cent preferred by the House.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it does not have the required teledensity to transmit election results electronically.

At the resumed siting of the House, Speaker Femi Gbajabimila invited representatives of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to brief the House and field questions from members on the possibility of transmitting elections electronically in the country.

After the briefing and answer session, the House went into continuation of voting on the electoral act amendment report from where they stopped on Thursday.

But the proceedings of the plenary were marred by protests as opposition lawmakers insisted that the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase must revisit clause 52(2) and votes retaken.

Speaker Gbajabiamila had appealed to members to allow the Deputy Speaker continue. However, Wase started on clause 55 jumping the controversial 52.

Minority Leader, Ndusi Elumelu moved that the Deputy Speaker must revisit clause 52 and take a fresh vote. But when Wase refused Elumelu led other members of opposition out of the chambers in protest.

In the absence of majority of the minority members, Wase went ahead reading all the clauses as the APC members kept chorusing “carried, carried, carried”, while he hits the gavel.

He also revisited clause 52 and put it to the vote and the APC members all adopted it in unison.

After the adoption of the electrical act, the a supplementary order Ooer was brought in with the PIB report and it was considered and adopted.

Before it was adopted, Speaker Gbajabiamila explained that the House had asked its members in the conference to return to their senate colleagues and renegotiate the equity percentage for hist communities to 5 percent on Thursday, but on getting to the senate, they had adopted 3 percent and adjourned.

He said in order not to allow the bill suffer the fate it had gone through in the past, it was better to pass it with the 3 percent and seek for amendment in the future.

We dont have capacity to transmit results – NCC

Earlier, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) told the lawmakers that they do not have the capacity to transmit results electronically.

A representative of the executive chairman of NCC, Mr. Adeleke Adewolu, who disclosed this while briefing the House, informed that a survey of 119,000 polling units carried out by the Commission revealed that l50 per cent of polling units in Nigeria do not have the needed network coverage for the transmission of election results.

Accorsing to him, only about 50 per cent of the polling units in Nigeria have 3G coverage for transmission of results. He said a little over 40 percent have 2G network, while the rest had less.

Another member of the NCC team, Mr. Ubale Maska, while explaining further, told the lawmakers that the survey was carried out in 2018 adding that 2G network was not enough to transmit results.

We are disappointed in Wase, PDP Reps

Briefing newsmen after their walk out, Minority Leader, Hon. Ndusi Elumelu expressed disappointment in the manner the presiding Deputy Speaker ignored valid Points of Order raised by colleagues to enable the House do the right thing.

“By walking out it clearly shows that we are disappointed in the action of the chairman of the Committee of the Whole which in effect is the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, because even when there was a clear evidence that the House was yet to decide on clause 52, he claimed to have passed it.

“And secondly this has nothing to do with Minority caucus alone, because Hon Faleke also brought an amendment in agreement to our belief that results should be electronically transmitted, but the man still killed it,” Minority Leader, Elumelu said.

He accused the majority caucus of stage-managing the whole process to make look like they fulfilled every requirements even when they were actually deceiving Nigerians.

Like this: Like Loading...