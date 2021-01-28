Business

OPS backs Ehingbeti summit

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As preparation for Ehingbeti, the Lagos Economic Summit, holding on February 16 -18, 2021 intensifies, the organised private sector (OPS) has reaffirmed commitment to continued deployment of the platform as a channel for setting developmental agenda for Lagos State.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ conference, recently, where key private sector operators in Nigeria gathered for the upcoming Lagos Economic Summit, Ehingbeti, the OPS stressed the need for government to focus on infrastructural development, job creation, waste management and social issues. Other areas listed for government’s consideration by the OPS, are investment in technology and innovation, security, while government was also advised to enable the large population of entrepreneurial youth domiciled in the state to take advantage of their skills and talents.

“The government should match manpower development with available needs to create room for employment” said Otunba Francis Meshioye, Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ikeja branch at the stakeholders’ conference.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG earmarks N600bn for food security, sustainability

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, has said the Federal Government will inject over N600 billion as stimulus-response into the agriculture sector, targetting small scale farmers, to ensure food security and sustainability. Nanono explained that the over N600 billion stimulusresponse, which targets farmers nationwide, would take off with an initial 2.4 […]
Business

Oil prices mixed as coronavirus spike casts shadow over US demand

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices offered up a mixed market snapshot on Monday, with Brent crude edging higher, supported by tighter supplies, while U.S. benchmark WTI futures dropped on concern that a spike in coronavirus cases could curb oil demand in the United States. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 11 cents, or 0.3%, to $42.91 a barrel by […]
Business

Experts to FG: review your tax policy now

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As President Muhammadu Buhari hinted over the possibility of another economic recession, experts and other stakeholders in the telecommunications sector have called on the Federal Government to review its tax policy. This was even as the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed expressed the government’s commitment to exercising fiscal prudence and ensuring that taxpayers and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica