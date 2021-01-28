OPS backs Ehingbeti summit

As preparation for Ehingbeti, the Lagos Economic Summit, holding on February 16 -18, 2021 intensifies, the organised private sector (OPS) has reaffirmed commitment to continued deployment of the platform as a channel for setting developmental agenda for Lagos State.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ conference, recently, where key private sector operators in Nigeria gathered for the upcoming Lagos Economic Summit, Ehingbeti, the OPS stressed the need for government to focus on infrastructural development, job creation, waste management and social issues. Other areas listed for government’s consideration by the OPS, are investment in technology and innovation, security, while government was also advised to enable the large population of entrepreneurial youth domiciled in the state to take advantage of their skills and talents.

“The government should match manpower development with available needs to create room for employment” said Otunba Francis Meshioye, Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ikeja branch at the stakeholders’ conference.

