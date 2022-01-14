Business

OPS backs FG’s implementation of Orasanye report

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Following Federal Government’s stance on reviewing the size of government agencies and personnel, the Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has thrown its weight behind government’s bid to implement the report of the Steve Orasanye Committee on restructuring and rationalisation of agencies, parastatal and commissions.

CPPE, a key member of the organised private sector (OPS), stated that it was time for President Muhammadu Buhari streamlined agencies of government in the country, mostly the key ones in the real sector. According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre, Dr. Muda Yusuf, in a chat with New Telegraph, government should streamline the functions of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) with the control of only food related materials, while Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) should oversee non-food related items so as to end double regulation of chemicals by the SON and the NAFDAC.

Yusuf disclosed this while reacting to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed’s position that government was ready to consider the implementation of the Steve Orasanye report on harmonisation of government agencies this year, in order to review the size of government agencies and also reduce the size of personnel.

The adoption of the report is definitely going to lead to broad changes that involve review of salaries, review of government’s agencies and employment generation. Yusuf further explained that there was need for government to publish the list of approved taxes and levies for the manufacturing sector by the Joint Tax Board (JTB). In addition, the former LCCI DG also noted that government should commence implementation of harmonised taxes and levies, which should be monitored and enforced strictly by the Joint Tax Board (JTB). Yusuf said: “Government should streamline functions of NAFDAC with the control of only food related chemical materials, while SON oversees non-food related ones to end the unbridled double regulation of chemical materials by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.” He also called on government to fully implement the report on the restructuring and rationalisation of Federal Government agencies, parastatal and commissions. “Also, government should provide credit guarantee for industrial loans from commercial banks.

They should intensify the security of life, property and investment within the restive regions of the country, particularly in the North- East where manufacturing activities are gradually grinding to a halt,” he added. Recall that in November last year, report emerged that the current administration had begun moves to implement the White Paper on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commission, as it inaugurated two sub-committees to review the main report and the document proper.

Both panels were given six weeks to conclude their work and submit reports. Speaking at the inauguration of the sub-committees in Abuja, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, noted that the inability to implement the report was costing government highly. Represented by Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Fo-lasade Yemi-Esan, the SGF lamented that Nigeria had continued to suffer under increasing weight of high cost of governance underpinned by high personnel and overhead costs at the detriment of developmental projects. His words: “As you are aware, various administrations have been concerned with different aspects of governance of the public service, and one of these areas has always been the increasing cost of governance without seeming concurrent productivity in the quality of service delivery.

“This had led to a number of reforms, some of which achieved their objectives, others did not, while some were either truncated or not implemented at all. It was in a bid to address this, among others, that the Committee on the Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies was constituted on August 18, 2011 and submitted its report on April 16, 2012.” Mustapha continued: “The report recommended that of the 541 statutory and non-statutory Federal Government parastatals, agencies and commissions, 263 statutory agencies should be reduced to 161,038 agencies should be abolished, 52 agencies should be merged, and 14 should revert back to departments in ministries. “Subsequently, the White Paper on the report was issued and published in March, 2014 and was followed by the White Paper implementation Committee inaugurated in May, 2014. However, for a number of reasons, most of which were anchored on political expediency, the White Paper not only rejected a large number of the recommendations, it also merely noted an equally greater number of others. But again even those accepted were not implemented.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria exports N539.4bn gas in one month

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

N2.34bn realised from dues, levy   Liquefied natural gas valued at N539.4 billion ($1.15 billion) was exported from Onne Port in March, 2021.   The price of the product has soared to $1,146 (7,500yuan) per tonne in China. From the export, the Federal Government realised N2.34 billion ($5 million) as dues from the one million […]
Business

IATA charges states to restore global connectivity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged governments to use the commitments reached at the ICAO High-Level Conference on COVID-19 (HLCC) to make real progress towards restoring global air connectivity.   States attending the ICAO HLCC declared their commitment to 14 measures which, if acted upon, would enable airlines to meet the demands of […]
Business

e-SIMs: Nigeria’s telecoms forge ahead with innovation

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

With the recent approval of e-SIM trial for two mobile network operators, the Nigerian Communications Commission has launched the country into another phase of the telecoms revolution leveraging the latest technology. This technology is expected to be the game changer for telecoms consumers in the country. SAMSON AKINTARO reports In its proactive regulatory approach, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica