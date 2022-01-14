OPS backs FG’s implementation of Orasanye report

Following Federal Government’s stance on reviewing the size of government agencies and personnel, the Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has thrown its weight behind government’s bid to implement the report of the Steve Orasanye Committee on restructuring and rationalisation of agencies, parastatal and commissions.

CPPE, a key member of the organised private sector (OPS), stated that it was time for President Muhammadu Buhari streamlined agencies of government in the country, mostly the key ones in the real sector. According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre, Dr. Muda Yusuf, in a chat with New Telegraph, government should streamline the functions of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) with the control of only food related materials, while Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) should oversee non-food related items so as to end double regulation of chemicals by the SON and the NAFDAC.

Yusuf disclosed this while reacting to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed’s position that government was ready to consider the implementation of the Steve Orasanye report on harmonisation of government agencies this year, in order to review the size of government agencies and also reduce the size of personnel.

The adoption of the report is definitely going to lead to broad changes that involve review of salaries, review of government’s agencies and employment generation. Yusuf further explained that there was need for government to publish the list of approved taxes and levies for the manufacturing sector by the Joint Tax Board (JTB). In addition, the former LCCI DG also noted that government should commence implementation of harmonised taxes and levies, which should be monitored and enforced strictly by the Joint Tax Board (JTB). Yusuf said: “Government should streamline functions of NAFDAC with the control of only food related chemical materials, while SON oversees non-food related ones to end the unbridled double regulation of chemical materials by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.” He also called on government to fully implement the report on the restructuring and rationalisation of Federal Government agencies, parastatal and commissions. “Also, government should provide credit guarantee for industrial loans from commercial banks.

They should intensify the security of life, property and investment within the restive regions of the country, particularly in the North- East where manufacturing activities are gradually grinding to a halt,” he added. Recall that in November last year, report emerged that the current administration had begun moves to implement the White Paper on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commission, as it inaugurated two sub-committees to review the main report and the document proper.

Both panels were given six weeks to conclude their work and submit reports. Speaking at the inauguration of the sub-committees in Abuja, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, noted that the inability to implement the report was costing government highly. Represented by Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Fo-lasade Yemi-Esan, the SGF lamented that Nigeria had continued to suffer under increasing weight of high cost of governance underpinned by high personnel and overhead costs at the detriment of developmental projects. His words: “As you are aware, various administrations have been concerned with different aspects of governance of the public service, and one of these areas has always been the increasing cost of governance without seeming concurrent productivity in the quality of service delivery.

“This had led to a number of reforms, some of which achieved their objectives, others did not, while some were either truncated or not implemented at all. It was in a bid to address this, among others, that the Committee on the Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies was constituted on August 18, 2011 and submitted its report on April 16, 2012.” Mustapha continued: “The report recommended that of the 541 statutory and non-statutory Federal Government parastatals, agencies and commissions, 263 statutory agencies should be reduced to 161,038 agencies should be abolished, 52 agencies should be merged, and 14 should revert back to departments in ministries. “Subsequently, the White Paper on the report was issued and published in March, 2014 and was followed by the White Paper implementation Committee inaugurated in May, 2014. However, for a number of reasons, most of which were anchored on political expediency, the White Paper not only rejected a large number of the recommendations, it also merely noted an equally greater number of others. But again even those accepted were not implemented.”

