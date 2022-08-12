OPS, bankers synergise towards economic development

Stakeholders in the banking sector and members of the organised private sector (OPS) have collectively agreed on the importance of effective synergy and good working relationship between both sectors, given the critical roles they play in overall national economic development. This was stated in a communique issued at the end of the 1st National Stakeholders Conference between the Banking industry and the OPS recently in Lagos. Key decisions of the Conference included working with all stakeholders, going forward, to create a more effective financing structure that ensures increased accessibility to funding and governance of such inflows into the real sector.

It also include constituting a consultative committee of experts and stakeholders drawn from across the sectors and relevant agencies and institutions for continuing and enduring dialogue between the banking sector and the OPS in order to enhance funding and monitoring of the impact on the real sector, among other decisions. The conference organised by ACAMB in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) was themed: “Promoting Synergy Between the Nigerian Banking Industry and Organised Private Sector (OPS).”

