OPS cautions CBN on handling current naira crisis

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s approved 10 days extension as new deadline for currency swap, members of the country’s organised private sector (OPS) have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to be more cautious with the current handling of the crisis. They also said the period given as the new deadline was grossly inadequate to make up for the glaring shortcomings of the apex bank. In addition, they emphasised that if the government had failed to extend the deadline it would have put N100 trillion component of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at risk.

The private sector group, which is the leading voice for the country’s business community,private organisations, chambers of commerce, business owners, stated that the late decision and approval for the deadline extension would obviously cause some disruptions in the system. In a statement made available to New Telegraph on Sunday, the Director, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said two critical sectors of the economy would be rendered vulnerable, that is; Trade and Commerce; and Agriculture in this currency swap policy of the CBN. According to him, “the crippling of business transactions at the distributive trade end amid the currency swap crisis would not only undermine the trade and agricultural sectors but would have a knock-on effect on manufacturing value chain and the services sectors.

