OPS decries under-reporting of maritime’s contributions to GDP

The organised private sector (OPS) has decried the under-reporting of the country’s maritime sector’s contributions to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by the National Bureau of Statistics, describing it as a very important sector in international trade process. A former president of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Babatunde Ruwase, in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, explained that there was evidently a gross under-reporting of the activities of the maritime sector by the National Bureau of Statistics. According to him, for instance, in the Q2 GDP report, the maritime sector (water transport) was said to have contributed a mere N2.4 billion to the GDP out of N45.5 trillion for the quarter. This is a contribution of a mere 0.01 per cent. Ruwase also stated that in the first quarter of 2022, the NBS recorded zero per cent contribution of the sector to GDP. In the GDP numbers, water transport is the only proxy closest to maritime.

The LCCI ex president said that the tide needed to change for better because the sector is playing a very critical role in import and export trade, generating appreciable revenue, creating a lot of jobs and very critical to the supply chain of the Nigerian economy. He, therefore, appealed to the National Bureau of Statistics to engage with stakeholders in the maritime sector to ensure a proper capturing of the activities of the sector and the contributions of the sector to the national economy. His words: “The maritime sector of the economy is a very important sector in the international trade process, playing a very critical role in our import and export trade. It generates appreciable revenue and creates a lot of jobs. “It is very critical to the supply chain of the Nigerian economy. “There is evidently a gross under-reporting of the activities of the maritime sector by the National Bureau of Statistics. “For instance, in the Q2 GDP report, the maritime sector (water transport) was said to have contributed a mere N2.4 billion to the GDP out of N45.5 trillion GDP for the quarter.

‘This is a contribution of a mere 0.01 per cent. In the first quarter of 2022, the NBS recorded zero per cent contribution of the sector to GDP.” Ruwase continued: “In the GDP numbers, water transport is the only proxy closest to maritime. But maritime sector activities are beyond water transportation. “We, therefore, appeal to the National Bureau of Statistics to engage with stakeholders in the maritime sector to ensure a proper capturing of the activities of the sector and the contributions of the sector to the national economy. “The GDP figures over the years have been grossly underreporting the contribution of maritime to the national economy. This remedy on data quality is critical for planning and investment.” He, however, charged Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other key government agencies in the country to take deliberate steps to work with critical institutions and professional bodies to reposition Nigeria’s maritime industry for the betterment of the economy

