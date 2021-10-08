Business

OPS: Economy characterised by growth without development

A member of the organised private sector of Nigeria (OPSN), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has admitted that Nigeria’s economy had recorded impressive growth rate over the past six decades, although with a few instances of sluggish growth. The body stated that the challenge facing the country’s economy outlook was that of creating an inclusive growth trajectory, which remains a major concern for business community, OPSN and investors.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CPPE and immediate past Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, stated this while commenting on performance of Nigerian economy in the last 61 years in commemoration of the country’s 61st Independence Day celebration. He emphasised that the economy had experienced some positive growth trend over the past six decades, especially in the oil boom era, but the impact of poverty, inequality and job creation has been very minimal.

To him, this is what is characterised as growth without development. Yusuf said: “Over the past six decades the Nigerian economy has transformed significantly from a basically agrarian economy to an economy driven largely by services and oil and gas. “While the agricultural sector contributed an estimated 60 per cent to the country’s GDP in the sixties, its contribution has reduced to about 23 per cent presently. “Conversely, the services sector has grown significantly since independence and now contributes over 50 per cent of the country’s GDP.

“These are indications of significant structural change that has taken place in the Nigerian economy since independence. “The service sector contribution to employment generation and revenue to government has risen sharply over time. “The over two decades of uninterrupted democracy, since 1999 reflects relative political stability which is also good for the confidence of investors.” Speaking on the current concerns in the country’s economy, the former LCCI DG said that the country’s macroeconomic management framework continued to pose serious challenges to investors in the economy.

This situation, to him, has been further compounded by the shocks and disruptions inflicted by COVID-19. According to him, the macroeconomic management challenges have manifested in the following ways over the years: weak and depreciating currency, high inflationary pressure, high debt profile, exchange rate volatility, liquidity crisis in the foreign exchange market, increasing fiscal deficit, acceleration of money supply growth following the rising CBN financing of deficit. The renowned economist added that there were also profound concerns around investment climate issues.

“High infrastructure deficit, cargo clearing challenge, which has continued to worsen, weak productivity in the real sector largely as a result of infrastructure conditions, regulatory challenges and policy inconsistency. “Persistent importation of petroleum products had continued to put pressure on foreign reserves, weakening the capacity of CBN to support the forex market. Petroleum refineries have remained non-performing over the years,” he said.

