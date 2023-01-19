OPS: Espousing gray areas in 2022 Finance Bill

Recently, members of the organised private sector (OPS) were vocal and critical over the National Assembly’s (NASS) passage of the 2022 Finance Bill for presidential assent. Now, they are insisting on extensive stakeholders’ consultations before President Muhammadu Buhari assents the bill. Taiwo Hassan reports

From all indication, the New Year is revealing Federal Government’s intention to raise revenue by imposing more taxes amid the huge expenditure posed by continuous subsidy on petroleum products. In order to create more avenue for revenue the 2022 Finance Bill, has opened up channels for all tiers of government to increase taxes, a development that may not augur well for an already battered economy where firms are grappling to survive.

OPS’s concerns

Following Federal Government’s plan to save about N6 trillion from waivers, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), and other private sector groups have advised the government to tread with caution in tax raise.

Excise duty imposition

on all services One of the major highlights identified in the Finance Bill by the private sector is the issue of excise duty imposition on all services. The OPS believes if this is not reviewed and appropriate actions taken, it could spell doom for Nigerian businesses. While reacting to this imposition of excise duty on all services in the Bill, the Director of CPPE and a former Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated that the imposition of excise duty on all services in the 2022 finance bill was controversial and should be expediently removed to improve businesses and the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Yusuf said: “This provision is too broad, inexact and wide ranging and makes the business community very vulnerable. “There is no jurisdiction around the world where all services are liable to excise duty. “Excise duties are typically specific and selective, and often imposed to disincentivise consumption or production of particular product groups. “The current open-ended provision is inimical to investment. It makes the imposition of excise duties arbitrary, indiscriminate and unpredictable. “The bill should contain specifics of services to be taxed for better stakeholder engagement. “it is important to take account of the fact that practically all services are currently liable to value added tax. The service sector is a very strategic sector in the Nigerian economy, contributing 54 per cent to GDP and currently the largest contributor to government tax revenue. “It also accounts for an estimated 53 per cent of employment. “We are concerned that companies in the service sector are already paying huge taxes in the form of company tax which is currently at 30 per cent, tertiary education tax at 2.5 per cent, NITDA levy at 1 per cent, NASENI levy at 0.25 per cent, Police Trust Fund Levy at 0.005 per cent and withholding tax on profit distribution at 10 per cent. “All the taxes are percentages of company profit. Additionally, there are numerous taxes and levies imposed by state governments.” The CPPE Director stressed further, “investors in the sector pay various sums as fees and levies to regulatory agencies. “High tax burden on businesses is detrimental to investment and job creation and could ultimately undermine revenue generation prospects of government. “Revenue drive should rather focus on efficiency, effectiveness and equity as major policy objectives of taxation.”

PIA

Another concern raised about the Bill by the OPS is the state of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, amidst the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) by government. Speaking on this, the Director- General, LCCI, Chinyere Almona, explained that recent statistics revealed that Nigeria had struggled to attract investments into the oil & gas industry and that investments in the sector had declined significantly in the last seven years. According to her, the overheads of oil and gas companies remain above 40 per cent above the global benchmark. She said: “In line with FGN priorities and ongoing initiatives to incentivise gas production, several sections of the PIA clearly show the determined efforts by the government to limit gas flaring and contain very steep penalties. “Also, gas flare fees/costs are treated as a penalty and as such a non-tax-deductible item. And oil and gas companies in Nigeria have reduced flaring by 70 per cent since 2000 while nearly doubling overall gas production and commercialised volumes in four-folds. The LCCI DG added: “The oil sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product through 2022 was just around five per cent but this sector accounts for over 85 per cent of foreign exchange earnings and about 50 per cent of total government revenue. “This suggests that this sector requires a sensitive regulatory environment to avoid disruptions to investments in the sector. “With the divestments by some IOCs from the oil and gas sector, we need to reposition the industry through a steeply implemented Petroleum Industry Act to pave way for new investments and also encourage indigenous companies to reflate the sector with required investments. “Industry statistics revealed that indigenous companies contribute about 30 per cent of crude oil and 20 per cent of the country’s gas production, as well as 40 per cent and 32 per cent of oil and gas reserves, respectively.”

Import levy

On import levies from outside Africa, Yusuf said that the proposal in the 2022 finance bill to impose 0.5 per cent levy on all imports coming from outside of Africa would be an additional burden on both businesses and the citizens. According to him, it will escalate operating expenses, production costs and fuel inflation in the economy. According to him, “most equipment, machineries, ICT equipment, medical equipment are all imported from outside of Africa. Imposing a levy of 0.5 per cent on this group of items will be inimical to investment, economic growth and the welfare of the citizens. “Already, currency depreciation had made imports very expensive with profound inflationary effects. “Currently, investors and citizens are paying 0.5 per cent levy on all imports from outside of ECOWAS. This is in addition to import duty and numerous charges and levies paid by importers at the ports. “Many manufacturers import their raw materials from outside of Africa, especially intermediate products not available on the continent. We strongly advise against the imposition of an additional levy on imports.”

Company income tax on gas flare

On this aspect of company income tax hike on gas flaring companies in the Bill, the renowned economist explained that Nigeria had one of the largest gas reserves in the world of more than 190 trillion cubic feet. This, according to him, is Africa’s largest gas reserves. Yusuf said: “The prospects for investment in gas have never been this auspicious, driven largely by the Russian – Ukraine conflict. This is a great opportunity for Nigeria to attract investors into its gas sector and take advantage of the current global high demand for gas. “This is not a good time to impose a punitive tax on gas companies. Besides, the 50 per cent tax introduced is not consistent with the essence of the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act. “The government should explore other gas flaring mitigation measures, which must be proportional to the volume of gas flared.” According to him, “policy consistency is vital to attract and retain investment in the gas sector in line with the aspirations of government as expressed in the PIA. “The act was enacted just about a year ago. We should refrain from actions that would signals of policy inconsistency to investors in the sector. This could dampen investors’ confidence.”

Tertiary education tax

While speaking on this area, the economic expert noted that less than two years ago, the tertiary education tax was increased from two per cent to 2.5 per cent, adding that it was too soon to propose another increase. He said: “Besides, companies are still contending with several macroeconomic, structural, global and regulatory headwinds. It will be inequitable to increase the tertiary education tax at this time. This would will be putting too much burden on corporate entities on business and investors in the Nigerian economy. “The perception of corporate entities as cash cows for solving all revenue problems is utterly misplaced. We should be a lot more creative in our revenue drive so as not to overburden the current crop of tax payers. “The tax base is still extremely narrow and should widened. The economy is about 50 per cent informal, which meant that the incidence of taxation is largely on the formal sector of the economy.”

Last line

The focus of taxation should be on collection efficiency, broadening the tax base and improvement in tax governance. But excessive taxation on businesses has harmful effects on investment, economic growth, job creation and poverty reduction.

