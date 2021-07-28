OPS expresses concern as CBN halts forex supply to BDCs

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s desion to stop foreign exchange supply to Bureau De Change (BDCs) operators on Tuesday, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have raised concerns over the development, saying it will have impact on the real sector of the economy.

In separate interviews with one of our correspondents, the private investor group said the action would further lead to forex squeeze as well as possible round tripping.

The CBN, in an action that jolted forex dealers and some Nigerians, announced the supply halt to BDCs, urging those in need of forex to henceforth channel their requests to commercial banks.

Listing the offences by the BDC operators, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the decision was informed by the unwholesome business practices of the BDCs, which he said, had continued to put enormous pressure on the naira. He said, henceforth, the apex bank would sell forex to deserving Nigerians through the commercial banks.

Emefiele said: “The BDCs were regulated to sell a maximum of $5000 per day, but the CBN observed that they have since been flouting that regulation and selling millions of dollars per day.

“The CBN also observed that the BDCs aid illicit financial flows and other financial crimes. The bank has, thus, decided to discontinue the sale of forex to the BDCs with immediate effect. We shall, henceforth, channel all forex allocation through the commercial banks.”

He told commercial banks to ensure that deserving customers got their forex demand, noting that any bank found circumventing the new system would be sanctioned. “Once a customer presents all required documentation to purchase forex, the commercial banks should ensure they get the forex,” he noted.

The apex bank’s decision jolted BDCs operators, who, findings revealed, immediately converged for a closeddoor meeting. An aide to the President of Bureau De Change Operators, Aminu Gwadabe, confirmed the meeting to New Telegraph on the phone. “He is not available now.

He is holding a meeting with executive members of BDCs on the CBN’s crucial decisions,” she said, adding that the outcome would be made available. Reacting to the development, some OPS members predicted more woes for the real sector of the economy.

They said the move would further accelerate hoarding and that more manufacturers, exporters and importers would also experience stifling forex allocation from the commercial banks, which will results more in forex squeeze in the country.

The private sector body emphasised the need for the apex bank to properly monitor and supervise the commercial banks for prompt release of forex to operators and the business community in a bid to curb hoarding.

A former LCCI President, Babatunde Ruwase, in an interview with the New Telegraph in Lagos, said the business community was seriously worried about their investments as the halt on forex supply to BDC operators would definitely be felt negatively in the real sector of the economy.

Ruwase explained that it was normal for the CBN to ban forex supply to BDCs, adding that BDC operators were supposed to generate their money by themselves and not depending on allocation from the CBN.

He said: “They are making the commercial banks the focal point for forex collection. I think it will help a long way to stabilize the price of dollar and also make a little bit forex available to the commercial banks because the ones that should have gone to the BDCs will be switched to the banks now but the real sector could be deprived of forex.

“But the new move does not mean that when the CBN gives it to the commercial banks it will get to the people without a proper supervision from the CBN, behold what the commercial banks can do. “I think there should be a proper monitoring system to ensure that the little available forex is not syphoned for any other nefarious motives.”

Also speaking, a senior official of MAN, who did not want his name in print, said that fate of manufacturers was hanging in the balance in accessing forex from the commercial banks following the new order by the apex bank.

The MAN official said: “It is an abnormal situation for manufacturers to depend on BDCs using the BDC models instead of commercial banks. It was an abnormal situation. It doesn’t happen in any economy and that is why we see many disruptions in the market and that does not help the economy very well.”

On possible round tripping, he said: “That is why I said that there must be supervision and proper monitoring of the commercial banks in this situation knowing the commercial banks and what they are.

“So what will happen is that they may use pseudo companies to get that forex and round trip it to BDC operators. And that is why I emphasised a proper monitoring and supervision of the commercial banks, and if that is not done it is just a wasted effort.”

He, however, stressed that the stopping of BDC operators from sales of dollars would make them go underground, saying they would still be in operations but will only depend on insiders in the commercial banks for patronage in releasing dollars to them to sell in the black market. “If the commercial banks are not properly monitored this will happen.

Because BDCs are ought to get their forex from households, remittance from Diaspora, from individuals and not from the CBN,” the MAN source said. On forex squeeze, he said: “I don’t think that the intention of the CBN for bringing back forex to commercial banks is to ease out forex from the market.

“The intention is to make the forex flow, especially for the small scale operators that will need $10,000, $20,000 it will be easier to get it from the banks and they will process your papers and officially send it abroad for whatever you want to buy.”

On his part, a former Director General, LCCI, Dr Muda Yusuf, said “What is happening in the foreign exchange market is a consequence of the CBN policy choice of a fixed exchange rate regime and administrative allocation of forex. “It is a policy regime that has created a huge enterprise around foreign exchange – round tripping, speculation, over invoicing, capital flight etc.

“The action of the apex bank amounts to tackling the symptoms rather than dealing with the causative factors, which is not a sustainable solution. “It is regrettable that the CBN does not believe in the market mechanism. Yet market systems are time tested as instruments of efficient resource allocation in leading economies around the world.

Of course market failures are recognised in economics, and these are exceptions that can be identified in dealt with. “Suppressing the market is like swimming against the tide. It is a difficult battle to win.

“Moving retail forex transactions from BDCs to the banks is like kicking the can down the road. The same issues would manifest even with the banks. “Managing a subsidy regime is typically a herculean task. We have seen this happen with fertiliser subsidy and petrol subsidy.

The story cannot be different with foreign exchange. “The way out of this foreign exchange conundrum is for the CBN to allow the market to function. It is also imperative for the apex bank to de-emphasise demand management and focus on strategies to stimulate forex inflows.

A fixed exchange rate regime is a major disincentive to inflows and creates enormous pressure of demand for forex. It is a contradiction in terms

