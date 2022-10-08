OPS expresses doubts over performance of budget

Following President Muhammadu Buhari prevention of 2023 Appropriation Bill of N20.5 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, yesterday, members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) have expressed pessimism on it, saying it is going to be an under performance budget being an election year and other global economic challenges.

Speaking on behalf of the OPS in an interview with Saturday Telegraph in Lagos yesterday, the former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Baba-tunde Ruwase stated that the 2023 would not bring any succour positively to the fragile economy at a period the government will be looking for N11.30 trillion borrowing to finance the budget as a projected deficit in an election year.

According to him, it will be unrealistic on the part of government to projected N9 trillion revenue generation locally expected to fund the budget, comprising oil proceeds and funds from 63 government owned enterprises, saying that new government may seeks for additional budget allocation in 2023 aftermath of President Buhari expired administration. Ruwase said: “What I can see is the under performance of our budget in 2023. You know it is about N11.30 trillion we are borrowing to finance the 2023 budget as deficit.

So if there is any contraction and we are not able to get money internally to finance the 2023 budget, I can see some uncompleted projects, I can see government not being able to deliver optimally unless there are some serious adjustments. “I can see government not being able to pay for some recurrent expenditure and don’t forget we are entering political year, so not much would be achieved during political year. So the 2023 budget is just an expression of intention to do certain things and not casting in stone we must achieve it.” Speaking further on the N9 trillion revenue expected to fund the budget, comprising oil proceeds and funds from 63 government owned enterprises, the for-mer LCCI said, “We will need to adjust appropriately if we cannot realize this N9 trillion revenue target to finance the 2023 budget. This may occur by delaying some of the capital projects because recurrent expenditure may be difficult to cut down.”

