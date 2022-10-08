News

OPS expresses doubts over performance of budget

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Following President Muhammadu Buhari prevention of 2023 Appropriation Bill of N20.5 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, yesterday, members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) have expressed pessimism on it, saying it is going to be an under performance budget being an election year and other global economic challenges.

Speaking on behalf of the OPS in an interview with Saturday Telegraph in Lagos yesterday, the former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Baba-tunde Ruwase stated that the 2023 would not bring any succour positively to the fragile economy at a period the government will be looking for N11.30 trillion borrowing to finance the budget as a projected deficit in an election year.

According to him, it will be unrealistic on the part of government to projected N9 trillion revenue generation locally expected to fund the budget, comprising oil proceeds and funds from 63 government owned enterprises, saying that new government may seeks for additional budget allocation in 2023 aftermath of President Buhari expired administration. Ruwase said: “What I can see is the under performance of our budget in 2023. You know it is about N11.30 trillion we are borrowing to finance the 2023 budget as deficit.

So if there is any contraction and we are not able to get money internally to finance the 2023 budget, I can see some uncompleted projects, I can see government not being able to deliver optimally unless there are some serious adjustments. “I can see government not being able to pay for some recurrent expenditure and don’t forget we are entering political year, so not much would be achieved during political year. So the 2023 budget is just an expression of intention to do certain things and not casting in stone we must achieve it.” Speaking further on the N9 trillion revenue expected to fund the budget, comprising oil proceeds and funds from 63 government owned enterprises, the for-mer LCCI said, “We will need to adjust appropriately if we cannot realize this N9 trillion revenue target to finance the 2023 budget. This may occur by delaying some of the capital projects because recurrent expenditure may be difficult to cut down.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MSport excites players with innovative games – Superkick & Aviator.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria local top sports betting brand, MSport, has launched Superkick and Aviator, two brand new online games that are gaining so much popularity and traction that they are often pushed to the top of Twitter trends. This brand-new offering is the latest in a suite of fresh online experiences launched by MSport as the company […]
News Top Stories

Presidential Ticket: PDP tilts towards N’East

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Felix Nwaneri Despite throwing the contest for its 2023 presidential ticket open, there are indications that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is working towards the emergence of a standard-bearer from the NorthEast geopolitical zone.   The main opposition party has cleared 15 aspirants for its special national conventionscheduled forFriday and three out […]
News

Budget 2021: Health allocation rises by 157%

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…as FG earmarks N512bn to health, BHCPF N35bn The proposed allocation to the health sector in the 2021 Budget has been increased by 157 per cent with N512. 21 billion of both current and capital expenditure, as against the 2020 budget to the sector which stood at N46 billion. Also, N35billion has been proposed for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica