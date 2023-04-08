News Top Stories

…OPS flays FG on facility from World Bank

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Organized Private Sector (OPS), has stated that there is need for Nigerians to get more clarity about how the government arrived at the 50 million vulnerable Nigerians who qualified for the disbursement of the World Bank facility by making public beneficiaries’ names on the registers. Speaking in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, a key member of the OPS and the Director of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, openly said that the government needed to tell Nigerians about the objective of the facility it secured at a period the country’s debt profile is rising astronomically, hitting N46.25 trillion ($103.11 billion) in 2022.

According to him, $800 million World Bank facility was part of the planned MTEF (Medium Term Expenditure Framework) by the government during the presentation of the 2023 Budget Planning only that the OPS operators are concerned whether it’s a loan or grant that the government secured from the World Bank. Yusuf said: “The argument ‘am hearing from them (government) is that this $800 million was part of MTEF. That means that it is something that is already in the pipeline all along, but the government just crystalised it. But what ‘am not sure of are two things; is it a loan or a grant?

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

17-year-old boy pleads not guilty to masterminding Twitter hack

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 17-year-old Florida boy accused of masterminding the hacking of celebrity accounts on Twitter Inc, including those of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, pled not guilty to charges on Tuesday. Graham Clark told Circuit Court Judge Christopher Nash in Tampa that he was not guilty of the 30 […]
News

Ortom denies presidential campaign posters with Seyi Makinde

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

  The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday distanced himself from the widely-circulated presidential posters that captured him and his Oyo State counterpart as nursing ambition to be president and vice-president respectively in the 2023 general election.   The posters, which New Telegraph also sighted and which was on social media, came barely one week […]
News Top Stories

PDP calls for NEC meeting to discuss insecurity, Anambra poll

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday summoned an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to discuss national and party issues. Party sources disclosed that the security challenges affecting the country was the main reason party leaders were invited for the meeting. According to the source, the meeting will also discuss the November 6 Anambra State […]

Leave a Reply