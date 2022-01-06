Business

OPS flays FG’s new Excise Duty rate regime

Taiwo Hassan

 

•Manufacturing firms starting 2022 on unstable activities – MAN Warns

Taiwo Hassan

The members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), have reacted that they were disappointed with the decision of the Federal Government to go ahead with the introduction of an excise duty of N10/litre on all non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages despite their repeated appeals to government to shelve it for more talks on the new tariff.

With the taking off of the excise duty of N10/litre on all non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages in the country, the private sector warned that the country’s manufacturing sector is starting the year 2022 on unstable activities that could lead to redundancy in job loses, under utilized capacity utilization, stifling production of drinks products amidst additional high cost in production cost, automatic increase in these affected products and other macroeconomic challenges in the country.

Currently, a pack of 12 bottles of Coca-Cola goes for N1,500 while Pepsi-Cola is N1,400. A bottle of each is sold for N150.

Consequently, the new development is expected to trigger an increase in the retail price of the products with immediately effect in the country.

Speaking in his reaction to the  Federal Government’s unexpected announcement of the N10/litre excise duty on Wednesday, the Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, that the new duty will arguably pose a production cost burden for beverages manufacturers and also scupper revenue earning projections for this year simultaneously.

Meanwhile, statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that beer makers and breweries generated the highest proportion of Company Income Tax (CIT) in the first quarter of 2021 in Nigeria.

Beer, alcoholic beverage makers and bottling companies generated N23.26 billion; closely followed by professional services including telecoms which generated N18.17 billion.

 

Reporter

