OPS flays planned reintroduction of excise duty on soft drinks

The organised private sector (OPS) has berated move by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to re-introduce excise duty on production of soft drinks in the food and beverage segment of the economy. Indeed, the private sector group described the proposal as ill-timed, insensitive and most inappropriate, given the prevailing harsh economic and business conditions.

The private sector investor body noted that NCS’ proposition to re-introduce excise duties on a segment of the food and beverage industry should be put on hold by the National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Finance as it is not consistent with the desire of Mr. President to create jobs and lift hundred million people out of poverty in ten years. Recall that at a recent interaction with the National Assembly on the 2022–2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), the Nigeria Customs Service proposed that it was planning to re-introduce excise duty on the production of soft drinks in the country.

Reacting to this development, renowned economist and immediate past Director- General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said such proposal was not obtainable at a period the citizens and the business community were experiencing inflation which is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria. Yusuf explained that the proposal was also a negation of the economic recovery and job creation aspirations of the Federal Government. According to him, many upcoming small businesses in the beverage sector would be hard hit by this proposal.

He said: “The millions of micro enterprises in the soft drinks’ distribution chain will be adversely impacted by the imposition of the excise tax. “This is detrimental to the job creation and poverty reduction commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Nigerian manufacturing companies, and indeed most investors, are going through tremendous stress at the moment. They are currently grappling with serious macro-economic challenges and structural constraints impacting on capacity utiliseation, productivity and competitiveness.

“This is affecting sales, turnover, profitability, shareholder value and the sustainability of investments.” According to him, “the norm globally at this time is to provide incentives for industries to aid their recovery from the shocks of the pandemic and escalating costs. “We cannot afford to be doing the exact opposite. Manufacturers, across all product segments need a respite, especially in the light of the unprecedented escalation of production and operating costs.” The former LCCI directorgeneral said some of the current challenges, which manufacturers are grappling with, included on-going economic recovery phase as many manufacturing companies are yet to recover from the shocks and dislocations inflicted by the pandemic and the recession that followed. It is also includes the fact that manufacturing sector contribution to GDP is still less than 10 per cent. The growth recorded in the sector in the second quarter of 2021 was a mere three per cent. Giving the strategic importance of manufacturing to an economy, what the sector needs at this time is more stimulus to ensure better contribution to the GDP. Manufacturers are currently contending with a serious crisis resulting from liquidity in the foreign exchange market and sharp depreciation in the exchange rate which is impacting adversely on the cost of production.

