Business

OPS frets over NPA’s decision on old trucks

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Following the decision by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to commence the implementation of minimum safety standards for trucks moving cargoes in and out of the ports, members of the organised private sector have disclosed that such decision will lead to more congestion, high demurrage payments and raw materials being stuck at the ports. NPA had on July 1, 2021, commenced the implementation of minimum safety standards for trucks, a scheme anchored on the “Eto” platform. It is expected to restrict old trucks from having access into the port corridor. The decision is to stop incessant breakdown of trucks on port acess roads, thereby causing traffic gridlock. With the scheme in place, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have raised the alarm that the business community and manufacturing firms were going to pay heavily for demurrage and incur other fines since it won’t be easy to see new trucks in the country to meet the requirements.

The investors said this would further aggravate mass extortions and inducements by law enforcement agencies at the gateway. MAN stated that the order was good in all ramifications but that NPA needed to reconsider its stance as most logistics and distribution firms cannot afford new trucks due to the high cost as a result of current foreign exchange crisis. An official of MAN, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, explained that since the announcement of the new MSS scheme, manufacturers and the business community had been complaining over delay in shipment of containing with raw materials.

The MAN source revealed that the scheme had affected many transport and logistics firms with millions of naira lost on a daily basis. Meanwhile, President of the LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, while reacting to the eto call up, said that there was no doubt the scheme was returning congestion and gridlock, saying it was slowing down trade facilitation in the country. She said the introduction of the electronic call-up system was not curbing port congestion but rather brewing mass extortions by law enforcement agencies. While speaking on the MSS scheme, the NPA image maker and General Manager Corporate & Strategic Communications, Olaseni Alakija, said the decision became effective, only after several consultations with stakeholders, including the leadership of the various trucking groups doing business at the port, with the Nigerian Ports Authority. “The Nigerian Ports Authority has mandated the implementation of Minimum Safety Standards (MSS) scheme for trucks, anchored on the “Eto” platform, effective Thursday 1 July 2021,” Alakija highlighted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

EFCC docks 3 Osun civil servants in Ibadan over N83m cooperative loan fraud

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office Wednesday arraigned before an Oyo State High Court, three civil servants from Osun State over fraudulent acts of N83.5m being a cooperative loan obtained from a commercial bank. The defendants, who appeared before Justice Ladiran Akintola of Ring Road High Court, Ibadan are: Adegoke Johnson […]
Business

Report shows lack of enthusiasm for omnichannel payments

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Consumer confidence in the privacy and security of omnichannel payment tools such as social purchasing, is low, according to a survey from Semafone, a data security and compliance solutions provider. Only 13 per cent of respondents said they would use social media to complete a purchase and 56 per cent said they won’t give payment […]
Business

Analysts predict growth in digital payment sector

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

More Nigerians may be embracing digital payments, as latest data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) clearly indicates. But according to analysts at CSL Research, the industry remains significantly under tapped and looks set for rapid growth over the next few years. In a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the analysts said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica