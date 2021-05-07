OPS: Insecurity may slide economy back into recession

Following worsening insecurity in the country, members of the organised private sector have predicted that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could slide into another recession if the situation is not urgently contained. The country’s economy had exited recession earlier than anticipated as real GDP expanded marginally by 0.11 per cent in the 4Q of 2020 after two consecutive contractions of 6.1 per cent and 3.62 per cent in the second and third quarters of 2020, respectively.

According to the OPS, the fragility of the 0.11 per cent GDP expansion achieved in Q4’20 will definitely not be sustained when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announces the Q1’21 national GDP results this month as security challenges have underwhelmed sectoral performance of almost all the sectors of the economy. For instance, in the Q4’20, of the major 19 sectors, seven sectors, including ICT (14.7 per cent), agriculture (3.42 per cent) and real estate (2.81 per cent) expanded in the fourth quarter while the other 12 sectors including manufacturing (-1.51 per cent); trade (-3.2 per cent) and transportation & storage (-5.95 per cent) reported contraction. This sub-optimal performance highlighted the lingering effect of pandemic-related disruptions and numerous investment climate issues bothering many sectors of the economy.

The OPS, which is the umbrella body of the country’s chambers of commerce, comprising of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG), Nigerian Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), explained that the key live wire sectors such as information communication telecommunication (ICT), agriculture and real estate, which were among the seven sectors of the 19 sectors that pushed Nigeria’s economy out of recession in Q4’20 were currently experiencing stagnation fueled by worsening insecurity in the country.

In an exclusive interview with this newspaper in Lagos, the Director-General, LCCI, Dr. Muda Yusuf, explained that the private sector group and economic experts were very concerned about the impacts of the worsening insecurity on the country’s economy at this period of meltdown in virtually all the 19 sectors that make up Nigeria’s economy. Yusuf said that there was a growing concern among the OPS that the crisis would plunge the GDP back into recession due to the dire straits in most sectors of the economy currently. According to him, the service sector (ICT) is the only sector that has been contributing to the GDP since COVID- 19, thus sustaining the economy positively, while 12 other sectors have been in recession for long time, including manufacturing, trade, transportation & storage and others.

He said: “Yes, it is very easy for us to go back to recession amid this worsening security challenges because our exit from recession in Q4’20 was a very marginal exit. So, the worsening security crisis is a pointer that can make us slip back into economic recession. When you look at the few sectors that sustained us to get out of this recession, they are not doing well at all. Take for instance agriculture, you will see many farmlands across the country (although more pronounced in the North and Middle Belt) have been destroyed in the process, and this has continued to disrupt agricultural activities in these areas. “These have severe implications for food production and food distribution from farms to markets. We recognise insecurity as a major driver of the persistent increase in food inflation in recent years.

“The worsening security situation will trigger further inflationary pressure on food prices thus exacerbating the poverty conditions in the country. “This alarming state of insecurity in the country has hampered the movement of goods, services, and persons across the country, with implications for agriculture, agro-allied services, trade and commerce especially in affected areas. Transportation & logistics sector, hospitality and allied investments, education, construction, and real estate have been severely impacted by the crisis.”

For the Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, the adverse effects of the security crisis on the manufacturing sector and the economy in general have been overwhelming in all ramifications.

Ajayi-Kadir said that insecurity was more profound on manufacturing and agricultural sectors. According to him, the worsening security crisis has cut off the operations of many firms in North West and North East regions as they cannot go there to deliver goods meant for that region’s market. He explained that it was more worrisome for the manufacturing sector that remains in recession, even after the technical exit of the country’s economy. Indeed, he pointed out that the country’s manufacturing sector posted a growth rate of -1.51 per cent in the Q4 2020 from -1.52 per cent in Q3 of the same year.

