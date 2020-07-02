OPS: Nigeria’s debt profile worrisome

With Nigeria’s total debt now in excess of $84 billion, the external debt component accounting for over $27 billion and debt service costs gulping about 55 per cent of government’s revenue in 2019, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have said they are becoming increasingly wary about the country’s ability to sustain the payment of interest and repayment of the principal post-COVID-19.

Particularly, the private sector group expressed concern over the growing debt profile under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, even as the administration plans further loan request for economic development.

Speaking with New Telegraph in Lagos, a former Director of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and lead consultant at Kavind Limited, Dr. Vincent Nwani, explained that the private sector was worried on the potential debt crisis following the alarming rate of debt accumulation over the past five years.

According to him, there is need for the country to embark on infrastructure reforms that are capable of attracting private investors, commit to improved fiscal discipline and transparency at all levels of government.

Nwani explained that Nigeria’s external debt increased by 117.4 per cent from $12.6 billion in 2015 to $27.4 billion at the end of December 2019.

In addition, he noted that between March and June 2020, a total of $10.26 billion new debt was approved by the National Assembly for the country from international donor to retool the economy following the wreckage by COVID-19.

The economic expert said that it was widely held that Nigeria’s Debt-to-Gross Domestic Product remains low at about 20 per cent, which makes it easy to convince members of the National Assembly and other experts that the country is still good for more debt.

For a developing country like Nigeria, Nwani stated that what matters is the debt service- to-revenue ratio, which is currently too high at about 45-65 per cent.

Moreover, the former LCCI director pointed out the fact that the country was yet to see commensurate development in physical or social infrastructure in the country as a justification for the huge accumulation of debt from multilateral institutions such as IMF, the World Bank and the AfDB over the last decade.

He said further that loans from China were currently accounting for about 31 per cent and 10 per cent of external and total debt respectively.

Nwani said: “It is widely canvassed within the Nigerian government circle that loans from China had created a viable alternative to increasingly sticky funding sources from the West, including underlining harsh conditions associated with most multilateral loans. This has made China, the single largest bilateral financier of infrastructure in Africa, greater than the Africa Development Bank, the European Commission, European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank and the Group of Eight (G8) countries.”

The lead consultant at Kavind Limited explained that in line with the debt sustainability framework, Nigeria seemed to be within the tolerable debt threshold, adding that, however, diverse stakeholders are getting increasingly concerned over the country’s ability to pay due to mounting debt stocks from other non-Chinese sources, over-dependence on oil as the main source of revenue and the lack of sustainable revenue earning outlook of the country.

Nwani added: “The experience of Greece, Zambia and a few other countries in Africa are outstanding examples of extreme downsides associated with huge burden of sovereign debt and repayment defaults. For instance, in 2017, Greece was embarrassed by her inability to meet debt obligations and was bailed out by the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

“Debt crisis has even cost top Greece leaders their political career in the past. Some African countries have had to give up national assets to their creditors over the past few years due to debt defaults. Unlike Greece, Nigeria may be standing far from that point where debt crises will begin to consume the political career of her leaders, the consequence of potential debt default seems to be closing in on the country.”

According to him, as the country’s quest to secure cheap loans to fund infrastructure projects from China continues to gain compelling traction, “we strongly believe that Nigeria has diverse alternatives other than loan accumulation.

“The starting point is to embark on infrastructure sector reforms that are capable of attracting private investors, commit to improved fiscal discipline and transparency at all levels of government. It has become imperative that Nigeria set a specific framework that aligns with its risk appetite, economic growth drive, revenue profile and “ability to pay” realities.

“It is believed that privatising some national assets and opening some sectors for private investors is a more sustainable option with lesser adverse implication on our future generation.”

Like this: Like Loading...