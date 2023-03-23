OPS: Our expectations from incoming administration

With May 29 handing over date fast approaching, some members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), including Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), have opened up on how best the incoming administration should reflate the economy, Taiwo Hassan reports

A change in administration is usually greeted with expectations, particularly when it is preceded by electioneering campaigns with promises made by the candidates of the various political parties. No doubt, the Nigerian economy is in a stumbling and fragile state and in dire need of a new direction. Therefore, the political transition offers a great opportunity to chart a new course.

Economic governance

While commenting on governance for the incoming government, renowned economist and the Director, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said that the administration should establish quality economic governance consistent with tested economic principles and empirical evidence, and contextualised within socio-economic peculiarities. This, according to him, is critical from the onset of the administration for investor confidence. He said good economic governance framework would entail setting up of a transition committee on the economy to come with propositions of what needs to be done differently and ensure the delivery of quick wins in the in the first one month of the administration. It should also entail technically sound economic team to give guidance and direction on general economic policy direction, policy conceptualiaation and urgent reforms, an economy where there is level playing field for all players with a transparent economic policy formulation process, competitive economic environment with minimum monopoly dominance, and expansion of the role of markets for value delivery and boosting of private enterprise in the economy, among others.

Forex exchange

policy reform Also, he pointed out that the government should take an overhaul of the foreign exchange policy reform for the betterment of the economy on assumption of office. Indeed, he said that foreign exchange policy reform to unlock inflows of capital into the economy, reduce arbitrage in the forex market and improve transparency in the forex allocation was needed. The renowned economist also made case for the new government to ensure a market reflective exchange rate to eliminate the distortions in the forex ecosystem, ensure level playing field in forex transactions, remove impediments to market mechanism in allocation of forex. This, to him, will boost inflows from Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), export proceeds and diaspora remittances.

Trade & tariff reform

On trade and tariff reform, he advised the incoming government to ensure tariff regime that adequately protects local industries, import duty on intermediate products and that critical industrial inputs should be reviewed to reduce production costs, while tariff review processes should be more inclusive and transparent. In addition, the administration should prioritise trade facilitation and removal of all non-tariff barriers to trade, removal of all customs checkpoints within the country. The practice of intercepting cargoes that have been duly cleared at any of the ports should be discontinued. The practice has been proven to be extortionist. The practice of appointing non-career persons as Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service should be stopped. It is detrimental to professionalism and morale of career officers in the customs service. There should be a balance between the revenue objectives and trade facilitation objectives of the Nigeria Customs Service. There is currently a disproportionate focus on revenue generation.

Regulatory reforms

On regulatory reforms, Yusuf said: “We desire a regulatory environment where regulatory risks and regulatory shocks are at the barest minimum. This is necessary to boost investors’ confidence. “Regulatory institutions and economic players must relate as partners, without necessarily compromising regulatory effectiveness. “We should put an end to the culture of regulatory intimidation, coercion and undue harassment. There should regular consultative forums between industry players and regulators.”

Industrialisation

For the country’s industrialisation, the economic expert said the administration should ensure liquidity in the foreign exchange market to guarantee access to foreign exchange for the procurement of raw materials and machineries for industry.

MAN’s expectations

Though MAN is an advocacy group and apolitical, but do have expectations from the incoming government as it looks forward to working with them to accelerate the economic development of Nigeria, particularly the manufacturing sector. According to the Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, this is more reason MAN’s blueprint for the accelerated development of manufacturing in Nigeria was widely circulated to the leading political parties during the campaign season. He explained that the assumption was that the new government would move swiftly to fulfill those promises they made and thereby justify the confidence reposed by the electorates. “This is the essence of the social contract and in a democratic society, the government is expected to be accountable to the people and deliver on the promises made” Ajayi-Kadir said.

MAN MCCI

Speaking further, the MAN DG said: “Our expectations, as manufacturers, are coming against the backdrop of a reduction in the Manufacturers CEO Confidence Index (MCCI) in the last quarter of 2022. “As you are aware, the MCCI is a quarterly survey of MAN to gauge the pulse of the operators and trends in the manufacturing sector. “We mirror their response to the movement in the macro economy and government policies using primary data that is mined through a direct survey of 400 CEOs. “We observe diffusing factors like current business conditions and business conditions for the next three months; current employment conditions and employment conditions for the next three months; and current production levels and production levels for the next three months. “In the latest survey for the fourth quarter of 2022, the aggregate index score declined from 55.4 points in Q3 2022 to 55.0 in Q4 2022. This shows that CEOs of manufacturing industries have less confidence in the economy.”

Security & economy

Now to the real issues, the MAN DG pointed out the overarching priorities as security and the economy. “Since the association’s area of interest is the economy, I will dwell more on that.” He said: “I think that there should be a realisation that the economy is in a parlous state and needs a quick rejig. We need to reset our priorities and stop the hemorrhage. “Let us take a look at the key economic indicators: The inflation rate is 21.82 per cent and the naira exchanges for the dollar officially at N460 and on the streets, which is by far the most patronized by economic actors is about N750.” On interest rate, he stressed the MPR is 17.5 per cent, while the lending rate is 27.63 per cent, to most manufacturers, the latter is the norm. “We have unemployment, which is prevalent amongst the youth at 33.3 per cent, even as the GDP annual growth rate is about 3.52 per cent. “Today, government debt to GDP ratio is 37 per cent from 34.5 per cent last year,” he concluded.

Naira redesign

According to him, the latest addition that is disrupting the economy in a profound manner is the redesign of the national currency and the attendant scarcity, an otherwise excellent monetary control measure by the CBN, but for the inexplicable poor management of the transition process. “So, if the problem lingers, the new administration should swiftly address it, without throwing away the baby with the bath water,” he suggested.

Infrastructure

Speaking on Infrastructure, the industrialist said there was also the evident inadequacy of needed infrastructure and the myriad of macroeconomic challenges that has constituted binding constraints to the performance of the economy. With this background, the new government should not be under any illusion about the need to stop the drift and hit the ground.

100 days in office

He, however, posited that there were low hanging fruits, there is also the long-term perspective for stabilising and growing the economy. “I would suggest that the president, when sworn in, should set specific deliverables to be accomplished within the first 100 days in office. “A must-do list within the first 100 days after the swearing-in. “Permanently resolve the lingering difficulties with the currency transition if it has not been completely addressed by the outgoing government. As already indicated, this has resulted in a more than 25 per cent dip in sales of manufactured products.

Last line

The private sector operators are desirous to see all recommendations implemented by the new administration, as they believe that if the prosperity of Nigeria is paramount, then the productive sector should be given maximum priority for the general good of all in terms of wealth and job creation.

