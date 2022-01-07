OPS rues N2.29trn budget allocation to fight insecurity

Following more revelations on the breakdown of this year’s appropriation bill (2022 Budget), members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have decried the N2.29 trillion set aside for defence and security, saying such amount should have been channelled into other viable impartible sectors of the economy had there been peace nationwide.

Precisely, the Ministry of Defence’s 2022 budget shows N913,856,871,486 ( p e r s o n n e l ) , N71,895,513,132 (overhead), N155,044,688,958 (capital), for a total allocation of N1,140,797,073,576. For this reason, the private sector operators are urging the Federal Government and the country’s security agencies to step up their intensity campaigns against armed bandits and others and nail the ongoing insecurity challenges in the country with this allocation in order to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to bolster Nigeria’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth. In particular, the private sector group warned that Nigeria will be sitting on a keg of gunpowder if defence and security continue to take large chunks of the country’s budget allocation henceforth, warning that a fourth wave of COVID-19 and ongoing increase in the Omicron variant, has shown that Nigeria’s economy is not versatile and being confronted with lots of macroeconomic challenges.

A renowned economist, Dr. Chijioke Ekechukwu disclosed that it was regrettable, but inevitable that such a huge amount is being allocated to fight insecurity challenges in the country. Ekechukwu said that if not for the country’s security challenges, such amount should have been allocated to the non-sector of the economy which is the main driver of the budget but the country needs peace and unity nationwide for businesses to thrive that will gazump economic development in the country. The Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) and immediate past Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, in his own submission, stated that it is alarming for defence and security budget allocation to take large chunks in the country’s budget continually in an fragile economy like Nigeria that is 90 per cent import dependent and facing a rising debt profile.

