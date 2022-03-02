OPS: Russia/Ukraine war, sanctions to cost Nigeria’s GDP trillions of naira

Following more stiff international economic sanctions against Russia amid its forceful invasion of Ukraine, economists and the business community have raised the alarm that Nigeria’s economy could suffer losses estimated at N2 billion in agricultural produce and COVID-19 vaccines importation alone, and trillions of naira in energy sources importation from Russia.

In particular, the value of Russia’s imports to Nigeria over a 12-month period is estimated at N933.38 billion, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Also, Nigeria imported vaccines worth N4.82 billion from Russia in Q4’2021 Similarly, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to have profound and multidimensional implications for the Nigerian economy, especially in the escalation of energy prices, such as diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene and gas, including mounting petrol import and subsidy bill and the aggravation of petrol smuggling, which could cost the economy trillions of naira in non-importation by Nigerian oil importers.

Indeed, the NBS statistics put the value of imports from Russia between the third quarter of 2020 and the corresponding period in 2021 at N933.38 billion, mostly on agric produce from Russia, namely, durum wheat, herrings, blue whiting, and mackerel. Specifically, the NBS report showed that Russia is among Nigeria’s top 10 import trade partners between the third quarter of 2020 and the corresponding period in 2021.

However, the N933.38 billion is at risk should the Russia- Ukraine face-off persist. Also, the business community stated that there are also significant macro-economic outcomes, which include heightening fiscal deficit, growing debt levels, spike in debt service payments, money supply growth, exchange rate depreciation and more intense inflationary pressures. Additionally, they added the cost of flour, price of bread and other confectioneries may also take a hit, saying the summary of this is that if the conflict is protracted, these would be the downside risks to the Nigerian economy.

Reacting to the Russia- Ukraine war and its economic implications on the economy, renowned economist, Dr Muda Yusuf, explained that Nigeria should expect higher energy costs, being that Russia is the second largest producer of oil globally, even ahead of Saudi Arabia, with its production of 10 million barrels per day. According to him, there is a good chance that the conflict in the region would disrupt oil supplies, reduce output and trigger higher prices. He said: “Already, oil price is above $100 and the impact on energy prices is already being felt around the world.

“In Nigeria, the deregulated components of petroleum products would witness sharp increases. These include diesel, aviation fuel and kerosene. Gas would suffer the same fate,” he said. Speaking further he said:The escalation of these costs obviously has serious inflationary implications across sectors.

The geopolitical tension of the recent weeks had actually bolstered energy prices even before the current onslaught by Russia. The situation may get worse if the conflict escalates. This would affect cost of production, profit margins, purchasing power and may further worsen the poverty situation.” However, in Q3 2020, NBS reported that durum wheat worth N46.56 billion, mackerel worth N13.76 billion, and blue whiting worth N1.57 billion were imported from Russia. During the quarter, Russia was the second leading exporter of durum wheat to Nigeria, the first for mackerel, and the third for blue whiting.

The foreign trade statistics document from the NBS further showed that total imports from Russia were N154.21 billion cumulatively, about 2,87 per cent of Nigeria’s import trade for the period, making Russia the seventh import trading partner for Nigeria. Russia maintained its position as the seventh import source for Nigeria in Q4 2020 with an import trade value of N162.62 billion cumulatively, which was 2.74 per cent of the country’s total import value.

