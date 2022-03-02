News Top Stories

OPS: Russia/Ukraine war, sanctions to cost Nigeria’s GDP trillions of naira

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Following more stiff international economic sanctions against Russia amid its forceful invasion of Ukraine, economists and the business community have raised the alarm that Nigeria’s economy could suffer losses estimated at N2 billion in agricultural produce and COVID-19 vaccines importation alone, and trillions of naira in energy sources importation from Russia.

In particular, the value of Russia’s imports to Nigeria over a 12-month period is estimated at N933.38 billion, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Also, Nigeria imported vaccines worth N4.82 billion from Russia in Q4’2021 Similarly, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to have profound and multidimensional implications for the Nigerian economy, especially in the escalation of energy prices, such as diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene and gas, including mounting petrol import and subsidy bill and the aggravation of petrol smuggling, which could cost the economy trillions of naira in non-importation by Nigerian oil importers.

Indeed, the NBS statistics put the value of imports from Russia between the third quarter of 2020 and the corresponding period in 2021 at N933.38 billion, mostly on agric produce from Russia, namely, durum wheat, herrings, blue whiting, and mackerel. Specifically, the NBS report showed that Russia is among Nigeria’s top 10 import trade partners between the third quarter of 2020 and the corresponding period in 2021.

However, the N933.38 billion is at risk should the Russia- Ukraine face-off persist. Also, the business community stated that there are also significant macro-economic outcomes, which include heightening fiscal deficit, growing debt levels, spike in debt service payments, money supply growth, exchange rate depreciation and more intense inflationary pressures. Additionally, they added the cost of flour, price of bread and other confectioneries may also take a hit, saying the summary of this is that if the conflict is protracted, these would be the downside risks to the Nigerian economy.

Reacting to the Russia- Ukraine war and its economic implications on the economy, renowned economist, Dr Muda Yusuf, explained that Nigeria should expect higher energy costs, being that Russia is the second largest producer of oil globally, even ahead of Saudi Arabia, with its production of 10 million barrels per day. According to him, there is a good chance that the conflict in the region would disrupt oil supplies, reduce output and trigger higher prices. He said: “Already, oil price is above $100 and the impact on energy prices is already being felt around the world.

“In Nigeria, the deregulated components of petroleum products would witness sharp increases. These include diesel, aviation fuel and kerosene. Gas would suffer the same fate,” he said. Speaking further he said:The escalation of these costs obviously has serious inflationary implications across sectors.

The geopolitical tension of the recent weeks had actually bolstered energy prices even before the current onslaught by Russia. The situation may get worse if the conflict escalates. This would affect cost of production, profit margins, purchasing power and may further worsen the poverty situation.” However, in Q3 2020, NBS reported that durum wheat worth N46.56 billion, mackerel worth N13.76 billion, and blue whiting worth N1.57 billion were imported from Russia. During the quarter, Russia was the second leading exporter of durum wheat to Nigeria, the first for mackerel, and the third for blue whiting.

The foreign trade statistics document from the NBS further showed that total imports from Russia were N154.21 billion cumulatively, about 2,87 per cent of Nigeria’s import trade for the period, making Russia the seventh import trading partner for Nigeria. Russia maintained its position as the seventh import source for Nigeria in Q4 2020 with an import trade value of N162.62 billion cumulatively, which was 2.74 per cent of the country’s total import value.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2022 budget: Senate summons MDAs on fresh loan requests

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Adjourns plenary till Nov 9 for budget defence The Senate yesterday summoned the seven Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) yet to defend their inputs into the N5.01trillion loan projected to finance the 2022 budget deficit. President Muhammadu Buhari recently presented a budget of N16.39 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly. The budget […]
News Top Stories

Heed demand for dialogue with S’East agitators, ex-military chief tells FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Ex-National Organizing Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) has told the Federal Government to heed “ demands for political solution and dia- to address the issues agitating the people” to ease tension in the South- East.   In a statement, Akobundu, who urged South-East leaders to put aside personal interests […]
News

Ondo guber: PDP aspirants reject delegates’ list ahead of shadow poll

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Seven governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has accused the party of manipulating delegates’ list ahead of 22nd July, 2020 shadow election in the state.   Specifically, the aspirants rejected ad hoc delegates’ lists compiled by the Secretary of the PDP Ward Congresses Electoral Committee for Ondo State, Kingsley Chinda, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica