OPS seeks review of FX policy to boost GDP

The organised private sector (OPS), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has urged government to review the current foreign exchange policy in order to boost investors and local manufacturers’ confidence in the country. Chief Executive Officer, CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, revealed in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should soft pedal on the current foreign exchange policy. According to him, “it is hurting investors, creating distortions and retarding the recovery prospects of the Nigerian economy. The sharp and increasing currency depreciation in the parallel market remains a cause for concern. It is a trend that should not be allowed to continue and all necessary steps need to be taken (and urgently too) to stem the slide and volatility.

“These developments should not be ignored. It is as much of a concern to investors and consumers as it is to producers and other stakeholders that create value in the economy. It calls for an urgent review of the current foreign exchange policy. The current rigid stance of CBN on the foreign exchange policy is hurting investors, creating distortions and retarding the recovery prospects of the Nigerian economy. “For most businesses, the parallel market is now the default foreign exchange market. “We reiterate our proposition that we should adopt a flexible exchange rate policy regime.”

The renowned economist add-ed: “Let me clarify that this is not a call for currency devaluation. Rather, it is a pricing framework that reflects the demand and supply fundamentals. It is a model that is sustainable, predictable and transparent. It would reduce uncertainty and inspire the confidence of investors. It would minimise discretion and arbitrage in the foreign exchange allocation mechanism.” Yusuf noted that devaluation, on the other hand, was a policy choice often adopted to boost export and discourage imports. He stressed that the countries adopted the measure, not necessarily because they had a foreign exchange or balance of payment crisis, but as deliberate trade policy strategy to make their exports cheaper.

However, he listed the benefits of a flexible exchange rate model are as follows: “It enhances liquidity in the foreign exchange market; it reduces uncertainty in the foreign exchange market and therefore enhances the confidence of investors. It is more transparent as mechanism for forex allocation; It eliminates discretion in the allocation of forex; It reduces opportunities for round tripping and other sharp practices; It enhances the credibility of the foreign exchange market, reduction in the multiplicity of exchange rates. Yusuf also explained that a fixed exchange rate regime on the other hand would create “a wide gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates, creating room for round tripping and associated malpractices, collapse of liquidity in the foreign exchange market, resulting in acute scarcity, mounting trade debts, increasing factory closure as many manufacturers are not able to access foreign exchange for raw materials and other inputs, many investors are not able to meet offshore obligations, mounting inflationary pressures and sharp drop in capital inflows.

“The following policy options should be adopted to fix the current forex crisis in the short to medium term. Adoption of a flexible exchange rate regime to improve liquidity in the forex market, reduce uncertainty and enhance investors’ confidence, deepening the autonomous foreign exchange market through the liberalisation of inflows from export proceeds, diaspora remittances, multinational companies, donor agencies, diplomatic missions etc., “Market rates should be allowed to prevail in the autonomous window; accelerate reforms to boost private investment in domestic petroleum refineries to stop the current massive forex outflows for the importation of refined petroleum products, fix the structural problem in the economy to enhance regional and global competitiveness of Nigeria products in order to boost exports and strengthen import substitution.”

