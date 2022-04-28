OPS tackles FG over rising oil theft menace

…seeks duty waiver on medical supplies beyond 2022

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has faulted Federal Government’s claim that the country inability to attract investment in fossil fuels and decreasing investment inflows into the oil and gas sector is due to menace of oil theft.

Rather, the chamber posited that oil theft had become a cost to the economy as it deprives Nigeria of the much-needed revenue. President of the LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, disclosed this to New Telegraph in Lagos, saying that the recent report by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that Nigeria lost $3.2 billion in 14 months to oil theft was alarming.

The LCCI President noted that weak regulation and systems in the oil and gas sector were reasons for divestments and low attraction of new investment, which government is definitely aware about. According to him, the recently passed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 should have been the ideal solution to the menace of oil theft in the country, but unfortunately, the Act is in limbo amidst growing uncertainties. Olawale-Cole said: “The menace of oil theft has become a great cost to the economy as it deprives us of much-needed oil revenue.

The position of the government that the problems of the oil and gas sector are the push back against investment in fossil fuels and decreasing investment inflows into the sector is quite debatable when we consider the inability of the government to stop oil theft in the sector.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited reported that Nigeria lost $3.2 billion in 14 months. The weak regulation and systems in the oil and gas sector are reasons for divestments and low attraction of new investment. “The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 was meant to create a more standardized sector that foreign investors would be comfortable playing in, but unfortunately, the Act is in a perceived state of limbo amidst growing uncertainties.” “As a country, we should be certain of the exact volume of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, that we consume daily.

We had the unfortunate incidence of adulterated fuel import into the country in January, and then the partial suspension of the PIA 2021 implementation. “Beyond the accusations and trading of blame, nobody has so far been sanctioned or punished for their roles in the importation of contaminated fuel.

“These developments reflect a failure of governance and regulation. We urge the government to conduct an audit of the current systems in the Oil & Gas sector towards having a standardized system that meets international best practices,” he said. Speaking recently, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries raised Nigeria’s oil production quota from the 1.735 million barrels per day target approved in April 2022 to a new target of 1.753 million barrels per day for May 2022.

“Regrettably, we do not seem prepared to meet these targets and boost our oil revenue on the back of the global oil crises and rising oil prices. “With more than 84 percent of our revenue coming from the export of crude oil, it is expected that the Government will not allow oil theft to diminish our economic fortunes,” the LCCI president added. Meanwhile, renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has advocated extension of import duty waivers and Value Added Tax (VAT) exemptions on critical medical supplies, especially for COVID interventions beyond the 2022 deadline proposed by the Federal Gov-ernment.

Similarly, he also said the cost of healthcare in Nigeria was extremely high and that this is making access to it very difficult for majority of Nigerian citizens. Yusuf made this known to New Telegraph in a chat in Lagos while reacting to government’s 2022 fiscal policy, which stipulates that the waivers and exemptions on importation of critical medical supplies would only last till the end of 2022. According to him, the CPPE commended government for import duty and VAT exemptions on critical medical supplies, especially for COVID interventions, although the policy stipulates that the waivers and exemptions would only last till the end of 2022. The CPPE CEO commended the removal from export prohibition list of items that were previously imported into the country in the 2022 fiscal policy. To him, before now, any equipment or items that are imported (sometimes for specialised projects in the country and which needed to returned back) were prohibited by extant law, which states that any item imported cannot be reexported.

