OPS To Buhari: New naira notes not priority to Nigerians

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s unveiling of redesigned bank notes yesterday, tmembers of the organised private sector (OPS) have unanimously said that the development is a misplaced priority for now despite being long overdue for the local currency to wear a new look.

The OPS, comprising Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), empathically pointed to the fact that the apex bank had lots of things at hand in managing the economy than venturing into redesigning of naira. In separate interviews with New Telegraph yesterday in Lagos, those who spoke included the Director- General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona; the Director- General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, and the Chief Executive Officer, CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf. In his submission, Dr. Yusuf explained that redesigning the naira was not in anyway a major solution to the growing macroeconomic challenges facing the economy at a period the value of the currency was tumbling daily amid inflation hitting the roof, foreign exchange shortage, hunger in the land, insecurity amongst others. Yusuf said: “For me personally, the new bank notes is not the priority for government for now.

There are more important things for the CBN to be engaging us in. “I am not saying that we should not comply with international best practice on bank note changes and all of that, but when you are in a country where your currency is stumbling almost on a daily basis, the citizens are crying for food, inflation is hitting the roof, people cannot get access to foreign exchange, we are not addressing that, then we are are talking of new bank notes. “So it’s not a priority at all for now because there are more important things to be engaging in.” Similarly, the MAN director general expressed his reservation on the debut of the new notes introduced formally by Mr. President, saying that the problems in the country were begging for attention rather than the new bank notes’ introduction.

Ajayi-Kadir explained that the redesigned notes meant to improve security of the currency, mitigate counterfeiting and others may have good intentions, but it’s, however, the least priority facing the economy currently. To him, the priorities Nigerians and private sector group are canvassing for are favourable economy that will improve the standard of living of the people in the country. He said: “The organised private sector is already enduring a lot of disruptions ranging from local forex supply, exchange rate, and interest rate shocks.

These aggravate food and energy shocks, and they deserve to be spared the needless disruption from the wild goose chase proposed by CBN so close to the yuletide and the polls.” In her own reaction, the LCCI director-general said that the naira had not been redesigned in the last 20 years and for CBN to have sought and obtained the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to redesign, produce, and circulate new series of N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes against counterfeiting in circulation was good, only that it should not be a priority for now, because it is a waste of the nation’s time and resources at a period of economic quagmire. Almona said: “Redesigning the N200 to N1000 notes, which should not be a priority now, is a waste of the nation’s time and resources. The N200 (equivalent to US 40 cents) to N500 (equivalent to $1) are due for replacement with coins of the same denominations to make room for the introduction of higher denominations of naira notes that will be more in line with the value of denominations of currency notes circulating in other climes.”

