OPS to FG: Debt servicing destroying economy

Nigeria’s fragile economy may be heading for another round of headwinds over Federal Government’s plans to resort to additional borrowing to fund critical infrastructure and budget financing. Specifically, members of the organised private sector have predicted that the country’s debt servicing could pose obstacles to the economy.

A breakdown from the country’s public debt report released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) indicated that Nigeria’s total debt stock (foreign & domestic) was N31.01 trillion as at June 2020. N921.9 billion was used to service domestic debts between January and June 2020, while N288.6 billion ($759.6 million) used on foreign debts, making a total of N1.21 trillion, compared to N1.06 trillion spent in the same period of 2019, where debt service increased by 14.6 per cent. At the peak of the COVID-19 crisis in Q2’20, the Federal Government received financial support worth $3.4 billion and $288.5 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and African Development Bank (AfDB) respectively. Also, negotiations were on-going for a cumulative $1.8 billion credit support from the World Bank, African Development Bank (second tranche) and Islamic Development Bank. Adding this to prospective domestic issuances pushed the country’s public debt stock to around N34 trillion by year-end (2020) equivalent to 23 per cent of GDP.

The OPS, which is the umbrella body of the country’s chambers of commerce, comprising of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG), Nigerian Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), predicted that the Federal Government would struggle to remit around N1.5 trillion for debt service by H1’21, which will be an insurmountable task, considering the battered economy created by COVID-19 and is also expected to take large chunk of this year’s budget. Statistically, this figure translates to N1.21 trillion for H1’20 and N1.5 trillion for H1’21, making a total of N2.71 trillion Nigeria’s debt servicing could gulp for loans taken by the federal and state government. In addition, Nigeria was also recently denied and excluded from the list of 28 countries granted pardon by the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The board had approved a third tranche of grants for debt service relief for 28 member countries under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT). In an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, a member of the OPS and also a former Director- General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr. John Isemede, raised the alarm that Nigeria could not sustain the debt servicing any longer, considering the crisis the economy is facing. Isemede admitted that government paying over N1 trillion for debt servicing on the current N34 trillion could spell doom for the economy. He added that paying around N1 trillion for servicing meant that for every N1, Nigeria is paying 80 kobo for debt servicing. Speaking further on the country’s rising debt profile, the former NACCIMA DG put the blame at the door step of government, saying that it was inappropriate to borrow money for salaries and at the same time giving bailout to states for salary payments.

Isemede, who is also an expert on agric export, said: “That figure is not sustainable looking at the current happenings in our economy. And very soon, salaries of workers and others will not be paid and this will give birth to sacking of workers. “They are not enemies of this country, but they are not sure of their tomorrow. From the figure now, it is showing that about 82 per cent to 85 per cent of our currency (naira) is tied to debt servicing. That is, for every N1 about 80 kobo is meant for debt service payment; which country can sustain that? He continued: “We are not saying this because we are not in government, we are all in government because this is our country and we all voted; whether you voted for the ruling party or not, we all have stake in this country. It is not sustainable. We have to block all the leakages and we have to borrow money for infrastructure and to build factories where people will work and pay taxes instead of looking for the easy way out.”

