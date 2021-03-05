OPS to NEPC: Involve chambers in grant disbursement

With all set for the disbursement of funds under the Export Expansion Grant (EEG), including the funds specifically earmarked to support exporters, the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) has charged Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to involve chambers of commerce across the country in the disbursement of the export development funds smoothly and effectively to genuine exporters.

OPSN Chairperson, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, in an interview with New Telegraph, said the commencement of the disbursement of the EEG facility to Nigerian exporters would accelerate further increase in the contributions of non-oil exports to the country’s GDP at a period of exiting recession.

Aliyu, who also doubles as National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), explained that the in-volvement of chambers across the country would ensure that genuine exporters are captured in the process, which will stimulate the desired goals for the Nigerian economy. According to her, NEPC has been the leading light in the country’s export business, saying the council’s plan to disburse the EEG will go a long way in helping Nigerian exporters overcome their challenges, which have rendered some of them incapacitated following the lingering crisis that resulted in government not paying the EEG fund since 2014. She posited that the non-payment of the export grant to Nigerian exporters had severely affected the country’s manufacturing export sector, with sharp decline in total value of the non-oil export.

Particularly, the NACCIMA national president explained that the country’s manufacturing export sector had been witnessing a decline in export as a result of the EEG and other challenges, which trajectories are harshly impacting on the sector’s revenue in terms of total value of the non-oil export as can be seen in the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s Q4’20 result of the national gross domestic product.

While speaking on the effects of non-payment of EEG to local exporters, Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG), Chief Ede Dafinone, lamented that it had brought grave consequences on the entire manufacturing export segment of the economy with the country’s GDP also being affected in terms of national non-oil export revenue.

Dafinone explained that government currently owed Nigerian exporters about N527 billion in EEG. Consequently, Dafinone said the non-payment of all the EEG to Nigerian manufacturers was brewing uncertainty and instability in the country’s manufacturing export sector, and that it was grievously affecting the country’s non-oil export revenue target for export. The MANEG helmsman gave an insight into the EEG payment, saying that the total amount approved by the National Assembly for Nigerian exporters on promissory note was N197 billion, which has been delayed. Also, there is a further N130 billion that is yet to be approved by the National Assembly and current backlog is approximately between N150 billion and N200 billion.

Outside of that, the renowned exporter stressed that there was a backlog being created for the period of 2017 of which only 17 per cent has been paid by government where 2018 and 2019 is still fully outstanding. Dafinone said: “The total amount approved by the National Assembly on issue of promissory note in respect of payment that has been delayed came to about N197 billion.

‘The Debt Management Office (DMO) split that into batches for payment and they are currently on the third batch. The aim is to pay off a debt amounting to N197 billion. “Sometime in 2019, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) issued export credit certificate to exporters for the 2017 EEG, but at the time, only 17 per cent of the amount that has been approved was paid using those export credit certificates. “The balance of 83 per cent is yet to be paid and we are engaging the NEPC and the Federal Ministry of industry, Trade and Investment on their plans to pay the 2017, plus the 2018 and 2019 that are also outstanding.”

He, however, frowned at his members for being against plot of the DMO issuing promissory note on the basis of what the DMO referred to as a reverse auction. “This means that rather than an auction in which the value of an asset or debt is bidded up, this auction approach actually sees the asset or debt bided down.

In other words, the DMO represented to exporters that they would bid against themselves to give the government the largest discounts on their respective PNs and this would serve as the basis for payment over the next 10 years; an outcome that exporters frowned at because this kind of discriminatory approach is clearly contrary to the generally accepted standards of proper due-process,” he noted.

