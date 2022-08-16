OPS warns of dire consequences as July inflation hits 19.64%

Following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s report on July inflation rate at 19.64 per cent, representing 17-year high, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have expressed pessimism over the growth and development of the economy, warning that the situation will further increase the rate of unemployment in the country.

They emphasised that the new rate was a major indication of macroeconomic inadequacies and failure on the part of government and managementof thecountry’s fiscal and monetary policies. The NBS yesterday released its report showing the inflation rate rising to a 17-year high of 19.64 per cent compared to 18.6 per cent reremittance corded in June.

The inflation, especially the food items component, has been on upward trend, a move which saw the monetary policy authority, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) hiking the anchor lending rate to curb it. NBS said the increase was 2.27 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in July 2021, which was (17.38 %). The bureau explained further that the figure showed that in the month of July 2022, the general price level was 2.26 per cent higher than in July 2021.

The rise was driven by inflation rate, which stood at 22.02 per cent on a yearon- year basis, which was 0.99 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in July 2021 (21.03%).

“This rise in food inflation was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, food products; potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fish, oil, and fat. “On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in July was 2.04 per cent; this was a 0.01 per cent insignificant decline compared to the rate recorded in June 2022 (2.05%).

“This decline is attributed to a reduction in the prices of some food items like tubers, maize, garri, and vegetables. The average annual rate of food inflation for the 12-month period ending July 2022 over the previous 12-month average was 18.75 per cent, which was a 1.42 per cent points decline from the average annual rate of change recorded in July 2021 (20.16%),” NBS explained.

Speaking in separate interviews with New Telegraph in Lagos, the Director- General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi- Kadir; President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Asiwaju Dr. Michael Olawale- Cole; former President of LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, and founder/Chief Executive Officer, Central for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated that all was not well with Nigeria’s economy. In his submission, Ajayi- Kadir explained that the new rate would further reduce purchasing power of Nigerians.

The DG said: “MAN strongly believes that high inflation is a major indicator of macroeconomic inadequacies, and failure to take steps to address the contributory factors will further limit economic growth and increase the rate of unemployment in the country. “By reducing purchasing power, high inflation reduces aggregate demand and limits production, which eventually results in fall in employment.

“On the flip side, it will escalate the value of public debt servicing expenditure due to the exchange rate pass-through effect in the face of increase in fuel subsidy cost and rising global oil prices.”

On his part, the LCCI President, Olawale-Cole, stated that familiar issues of seasonality, insecurity, food shortage, shortfall in the supply of raw materials for production of food related products, fertilisers and others not available locally, were still top key drivers of inflation in the country.

He explained that inflationary pressures mounting in leading developed economies, including that of the United States and others were fueling Nigeria’s inflation rate, with consequences on the country’s economy at the moment.

The LCCI president stressed that the rising inflation rate is set to induced reremittance inflows from Nigerians in the diaspora into the country and other macroeconomic challenges as stoking factors stay aggressive. He said the nationwide scarcity witnessed in June was largely responsible for the rise in inflation.

Also, a former President of LCCI, Ruwase, noted that the side effects of the July inflation rate report would see resultant effect on lesser resources for public investment expenditure needed to catalyse and sustain economic growth.

Yusuf explained the negative trickle-down effects on the economy and the manufacturing sector, saying government needs to deploy a bouquet of supply-driven policies backed with more structural measures to combat the peculiar inflationary pressures from insecurity, energy and transport cost, among others.

