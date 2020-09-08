OPSN demands justification over hike in electricity tariff from FG

The leadership of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN)-comprising the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (NASME), and the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), have told the President Buhari’s government that they are not convinced enough with its stance on the recent increase in electricity tariff in the country.

The OPSN explained that there was still need for the Buhari’s administration to justify the necessity for this tariff increase at a time the economy was facing a potentially deep recession and Nigerians were facing increasing hardships, with unemployment rising to over 27 per cent as many factories are facing total closure.

The leadership of the OPSN under the chairmanship of the National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, met with the Buhari administration through the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Ahmad Rufai Zakari, for extensive discussions on the increase in electricity tariff on September 1.

Speaking in justification of the electricity tariff during the meeting with the OPSN to support the government’s stance, the Special Adviser explained that the financial quagmire the government found itself has made it impossible for the government to continue to sink hundreds of billions of Naira into the electricity industry without any positive improvement in the supply of electricity to consumers.

Like this: Like Loading...