News

OPSN demands justification over hike in electricity tariff from FG

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The leadership of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN)-comprising the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (NASME), and the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), have told the President Buhari’s government that they are not convinced enough with its stance on the recent increase in electricity tariff in the country.

 

The OPSN explained that there was still need for the Buhari’s administration to justify the necessity for this tariff increase at a time the economy was facing a potentially deep recession and Nigerians were facing increasing hardships, with unemployment rising to over 27 per cent as many factories are facing total closure.

 

The leadership of the OPSN under the chairmanship of the National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, met with the Buhari administration through the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Ahmad Rufai Zakari, for extensive discussions on the increase in electricity tariff on September 1.

 

Speaking in justification of the electricity tariff during the meeting with the OPSN to support the government’s stance, the Special Adviser explained that the financial quagmire the government found itself has made it impossible for the government to continue to sink hundreds of billions of Naira into the electricity industry without any positive improvement in the supply of electricity to consumers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

More job losses looming, ABEOCCIMA tells Ogun residents

Posted on Author Femi Adediran

The Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ABEOCCIMA) has warned that the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff will lead to massive job losses, thereby increasing unemployment and crime rates in Nigeria. The president of ABEOCCIMA, Mr. Jare Oyesola, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph, said it was regrettable that […]
News

Kalu: Call for Abia Speaker’s resignation is baseless –APC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi and Igbeaku Orji

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State Chapter has described as baseless, a call by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia, asking the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedum Orji to resign from office over his visit to a former governor of the state and Chief Whip of […]
News Top Stories

U.S. Secretary, Onyeama discuss AfDB, economy, security

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

U nited States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, on Tuesday, spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on telephone, to discuss the roles of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and multilateral initiatives in accelerating economic recovery and regional security.     A statement issued by the Office of the US Department of State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: