Optimising natural gas, crude oil for energy, food security

The recent visit by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Fertiliser complex, has reaffirmed the need to domesticate value-addition to the country’s natural resources. SUNDAY OJEME reports

For a long time, Nigeria’s capacity to add value to its abundant natural resources has experienced a monumental decline.

Considering the available resources and manpower to the end result in terms of processing resources for end usage, the country, until recently, has been proportionately at the lowest end of the rung.

Years of the locust

From agricultural produce, crude oil, natural gas to the minutest of the country’s natural endowment, the tendency has always been to free them in the form of export to foreigners only for the finished products to be returned at exorbitant cost, thus leading to capital flight and, ultimately, foreign exchange crisis.

This audacity, which successive governments have experimented, is partly what has placed the economy where it is today.

Though with a huge Gross Domestic Product (GDP) outlay of over $400 billion, and touted to be the biggest in Africa, the end result of Nigeria’s fate in this regard has been an effusion of poor human capital index due to infrastructure decay, corruption, poor government policies and somersaults as well as primitive political manoeuver.

Till now, the country’s four major refineries have been comatose for years. Despite gulping trillions of naira in turnaround maintenance, the refineries have failed to meet the country’s petroleum product need, thus crude oil is moved out, refined and imported back into the country under some very shady circumstances that have made it possible for the stakeholders to rob the country under the guise of subsidy.

FG’s reforms

However, despite perceived difficulties in the economy, the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari may have set the ball rolling to cultivate the country’s raw materials, process them locally, add as much value as possible, retain enough for local use, and still have more for export.

Under the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), the administration has implemented over 150 reforms, moving Nigeria up 39 places on the World Bank Doing Business index since 2016.

Besides some manufacturers that have taken advantage of this investment enabler, albeit with pockets of disruptions due to the prevailing insecurity around, the commitment by Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, to refine the nation’s crude oil locally and also make fertiliser available by processing the natural gas potential speaks volume of a future Nigeria that will be fully independent not just with the biggest GPD in the continent, but that, which will reflect in the citizens’ wellbeing.

As of today, the total financial commitment to both refinery and fertiliser projects has so far been put at $21.5 billion with the refinery gulping $19 billion and the fertiliser plant $2.5 billion.

Self-sufficiency

Speaking on the projects, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said Dangote was not only leading Nigeria’s industrial revolution but also ensuring food and energy security.

“We have just been taken on a tour of what is undoubtedly one of the busiest construction sites in the world, the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical plant.

“After visiting the facilities, one can conveniently say that Dangote is leading Nigeria’s industrial revolution.

“The coming into being of such massive industrial complexes as the Dangote fertiliser company and the refinery were made possible by the enabling environment provided by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Today, new businesses are springing up in all sectors, thanks to the conducive business environment.

“Mr. President also signed the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA 2020) – Nigeria’s most significant business legislation in three decades.

“The result of this favourable business environment is the birth of new businesses such as the $2.5 billion Dangote Fertiliser Plant that will produce three million metric tonnes of Urea every year; the 650,000 barrels per day oil refinery due to open later this year; Lekki Deep Sea Port, one of the most modern sea ports in West Africa; BUA’s three million metric tonnes cement plant; and the 5,000 barrels per day Modular Refinery in Ibigwe, Imo State, and three more modular refineries to be commissionedbeforeMay2023 in Edo and Bayelsa states just to mention a few,” the minister said.

Daring the world

Specifically, highlighting details and benefits of the projects, the Group Executive Director (Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development), Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar V.G. Edwin, said the philosophy of the investments in the fertiliser plant, petroleum refinery and the petrochemicals plant was to overcome a problem, which is several decades old – from the time when colonialists came to Africa to exploit and take out the raw materials and sell the finished products back to the continent.

“Even after the end of the colonial era, we can see how copper, cobalt, iron ore, uranium, diamond, etc. are all exported and the finished products are imported back into the continent. Even the diamonds from South Africa have to be taken to Netherlands or Belgium to cut and polish before being sold back to South Africa.

“In Nigeria, we have been facing a similar problem. We have two major resources – natural gas and crude oil. Our country’s natural gas is liquefied and exported and, finished products such as urea and other petrochemicals are being imported into the country. It is also the same case with the crude oil being exported and the finished products being imported back.

“As my Chairman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, often says ‘we are exporting employment and importing poverty.’ Hence, he decided to add value to these two resources – natural gas and crude oil, within Nigeria, by constructing the fertiliser plant and the petroleum refinery and petrochemical complex.”

Employment/forex

According to him, the Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemical Plant and the fertiliser plant will ensure a generation of huge direct and indirect employment, huge value addition within the country, thus contributing to the increase in the GDP, and stopping the drainage of foreign exchange towards importation of the finished products.

“These two plants will ensure generation of substantial amount of foreign exchange, through export of finished products. The import substitution and export revenue will contribute very substantially to the stability of the currency.

“The petroleum refinery will ensure fuel security for the country and the fertiliser plant will contribute towards food security for the country.

“These two plants will ensure the constant availability of the products (often we run short of petroleum products and, the imported fertiliser always arrive at the wrong season/time).

“These two plants will ensure the availability of the highest quality products- all our refined petroleum products will be of Euro V grade, which is the highest quality available in the world today whereas, the petroleum products currently imported are of Afri-III grade or even lower. We used to import prilled urea whereas now we are manufacturing granulated urea which will not agglomerate/cake causing loss of value to the farmers.

“These massive investments in the country, especially by a Nigerian investor, will attract foreign capital investments into the country. (How will a foreign investor have the courage to come to the country to invest, if they see Nigerians shying away from investing in their own country?)

“We have always been pioneers. Our investment in the sugar refinery brought in two other investors into the sugar refinery business.

“Our investment in cement encouraged Lafarge to expand and BUA to invest in cement manufacturing. Long back, our investments in flour mills and pasta industries brought in many other investors into these industries.

“The above are a few of the benefits the country will derive, in addition to many other benefits.”

Power generation

The fertiliser plant with 120 megawatts power plant is the world’s second largest ammonia – urea fertiliser complex with capacity of three million tonnes of granulated urea per annum, some of which are already being exported to other parts of the world.

Also, the petroleum refinery is the world’s largest single train petroleum refinery with 650,000 barrels per day refining capacity and 900,000 tonnes per annum polypropylene plant. It also has a 435 megawatts power plant.

It is designed to maximise gasoline production – 53 per cent of the production capacity, compared to most of the refineries in the world which produce 20 per cent to 25 per cent gasoline.

It can meet 100 per cent of the requirements of Nigeria, of all the liquid products – Gasoline (PMS), Diesel (AGO), Kerosene (DPK) and Aviation Jet Fuel (Jet A-1).

As it is, while 60 per cent of the production of this petroleum refinery can meet the entire requirement of Nigeria, the rest 40 per cent will go for export, generating huge amount of foreign exchange.

Optimism

Speaking further on the enabling business environment, the minister pointed out that before this administration came into office in 2015, Nigeria had a fertiliser shortfall of about 3.5 million tonnes per annum (oversix million tonnes per annum are required in the country.

“Thanks to the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative launched by President Muhammadu Buhari, indigenous companies like Indorama and Notore – with a combined capacity of over 2.5 million tonnes per annum. Yet there was still a fertiliser shortfall.

“With the coming on stream of the Dangote Fertiliser plant, Nigeria is now self-sufficient in the production of Urea. In fact, Nigeria is now the leading producer of Urea in Africa. “The Dangote Fertiliser plant is already exporting tothe US, India, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

“We were fortunate to witness a ship being loaded with urea for export to Argentina,” he said.

He said the 650,000 barrels per day refinery would be a game changer once it comes on stream in terms of employment generation, huge value addition that will contribute to the increase in GDP, and conservation of foreign exchange as there will be no more importation of petroleum products; generation of foreign exchange through export of finished product, availability of petroleum products, thus ending petrol queues and attracting foreign capital investments.

Last line

With Dangote and others setting the pace to follow, there is no doubt that potential investors will take advantage of reforms the Federal Government has put in place to ensure that they dont only put their money where resources are available but also be prepared to add value locally so as to forestall capital flight and make naira stronger in the currency value chain.

In achieving this, however, the Federal Government must further tighten the noose on insecurity in order to ensure a peaceful and more investment-friendly milieu.

