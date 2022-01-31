News

Optimism is the Key to Overcoming Challenges per Onyi Odunukwe

The world has faced perhaps one of the biggest roadblocks in recent times, the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Onyi Odunukwe, this has been a real test of human optimism and willingness to find the good in the most challenging times.
Pessimism comes easy, says Odunukwe. Most people result in negative thinking, which is often fueled by fear and uncertainty. However, it becomes easier to overcome any roadblocks standing in your way when you remain optimistic about any situation. This is a motto that Onyi Odunukwe lives by. The CEO of Glo Tanning Centers and former bodybuilder says that life will always throw you challenges, but your attitude towards them can either free you or chain you to these obstacles.
Optimism is powerful, but it is also hard to come by, which is why Odunukwe believes that life gets easier when you train yourself to have an optimistic view of every situation. Having a positive attitude is scientifically proven to help people find the motivation to overcome hurdles. Therefore, to be optimistic is to make a conscious effort to recognize the positive things in your life, even when it seems like the negatives outweigh the positives. This is how Odunukwe has grown to become who he is today.
Odunukwe also explains that besides making life easier, being optimistic is healthy. It helps reduce stress and better your well-being. It is one of the best coping mechanisms when times get rough. He also adds that energy channeled into positive thinking yields results better and faster than zeroing in on the negatives. To make optimism work for you, choose to focus on the big picture instead of the minor obstacles you are facing now.
Even as Odunukwe champions optimism, he stresses the importance of realistic optimism. This means that you aren’t just expecting positivity or negativity; you look at the situation realistically and then decide what to expect and where to go from there.

 

