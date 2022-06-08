OPU calls for state of emergence in Ondo over church killings

The African chapter of the Oodua Progressives Union (OPU) has called for a state of emergency following the St. Francis Catholic Church killings in Owo, Ondo State.

This is as the Yoruba diaspora socio-cultural organisation asked the Yoruba to rise in defence of the region, saying the political class should not end at condemning the evil act, but ensure justice is served and an end brought to the shedding of innocent blood across the nation.

OPU Secretary General, Mr. Kayode Orenisi, who expressed sadness at the misfortune, also said that the heightened level of provocation against the Yoruba would no longer be condoned. “The attack on innocent Christian worshippers in a predominantly Yoruba State and community is not just an isolated attack on some random Christians, but part of a dedicated, specific and well-thought out strategy to provoke the Yoruba Nation.”

