News

Opu Nembe attack: Fmr Youth President fights back, debunks allegations

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

-Vows to clear name legally From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Former Youth President of Opu- Nembe, Comrade Iruo Theo has debunked claims made by Chairman, Council of Chiefs, Chief Ezekiel S.T Ikoli in a press conference where he made unfounded allegations over the armed invasion of Opu- Nembe on February 15th 2023.

According to Iruo, Opu-Nembe (Bassambiri), has been under a brutal siege since the inception of Ayerite Moses as Youth President and his regime of terror has been emboldened by Chief Ikoli who is chairman, Council of Chiefs
Iruo, whose name was mentioned as one of the attackers, said the press conference granted by Chief Ikoli lacks merit.
He exonerated himself and Dr Sam Kojo from the armed invasion of Opu- Nembe stressing that Dr Kojo could not be involved in causing pain for the people of Opu- Nembe talk more of sending people to invade a community which he cherished and has lofty vision to see the growth of its youths in competence in their different sphere of endeavour.
Iruo declared that the community has been turned into a militant zone and its citizens to be political prisoners adding that electricity, water, and other social amenities have been denied the people.
He stated that a peaceful protest carried out by the women of Opu-Nembe failed to achieve the desired result as Chief Ikoli working hand in gloves with Ayerite frustrated the demands of the women and subjected them to inhuman treatment.

While accusing Ayerite of several illegal actions detrimental to the peace of the community, including destruction of people’s houses, Iruo said a series of invitations by security agencies to the said Ayerite has been rebuffed.

He said Chief Ikoli out of fear has continued to shield Ayerite from the law and giving him leeway to threaten politicians and destroy properties of law abiding individuals like King Iyerite Chiefson Awululu of Oluasiri.

Iruo who vowed to legitimately fight to clear his name and others mentioned in the attack said he would unmask Chief Ikoli for his complicity in the crisis ravaging Opu- Nembe with evidence.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why I invited military to Imo, by Uzodinma

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said that he personally requested President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy military in the state to quell militancy in Orlu area of the state.   Uzodinma made this clarification in a chat with State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. According […]
News

APC to meet OPS in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The ruling All Progressives Congress on Monday will meet with the Organised Private Sector where questions agitating the minds of the business of the community will be answered. A statement from the Commissioner, Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso on Saturday said questions such as will there be a conducive environment for business? How will manufacturing […]
News

Sanwo-Olu tasks clerics on moral decadence

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday tasked religious leaders and parents to instil discipline and the right moral values in youths. Speaking during the 2021 Inter-Faith Parley organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs on Victoria Island, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the family remains the nucleus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica